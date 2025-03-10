Southern Utah is heading into summer after one of its driest winters on record, raising concerns about water supply, aquifer sustainability, and wildfire risk.

While reservoirs in other parts of the state are already showing strain, Cedar City’s reliance on groundwater offers some insulation from immediate shortages. Recent storms provided a small boost, but for most of the winter, the region’s snowpack was at historic lows.

“We’ve had some storms, so we’ll see if they bring us above the historic low, but in any case, it’s been a very dry winter,” Cedar City Councilman Tyler Melling said.

Low Snowpack and the Aquifer’s Long-Term Outlook

Unlike Washington County, which largely relies heavily on surface water from rivers and reservoirs fed by snowmelt, Cedar City’s water comes almost entirely from underground wells.

The city pumps its water from an aquifer, a deep layer of water stored in rock and soil beneath the surface. While this provides a more stable source, it still relies on snowfall and rainfall to replenish it over time.

“We have the blessing and curse of not having a reservoir,” Melling said. “Coal Creek is so muddy that it would fill up any reservoir we built with mud and clay, so we can’t use that water.”

Officials estimate that between 10% and 25% of Cedar City’s water comes from mountain springs, which are more directly affected by snow levels. The remaining supply comes from wells that pull from the aquifer. With little precipitation this winter, Melling said recharge efforts will be more difficult.

“If we have a dry year, we’re still OK because we take from the aquifer that still has water in it from previous years,” he said. “But we still have to be conscious of the future and make sure we’re not overmining it. A dry year like this doesn’t help us with recharge efforts.”

The Utah Division of Water Rights implemented a 60-year plan in 2021 to manage Cedar City’s groundwater use and prevent long-term depletion.

Previous studies showed that average annual groundwater withdrawals in Cedar City Valley exceed the estimated safe yield of 21,000 acre-feet per year, with average depletions around 28,000 acre-feet per year.

The plan phases in groundwater reductions over several decades, regulating water rights based on priority dates. The first phase begins in 2035, with additional reductions scheduled through 2080.

Cedar City and the Central Iron County Water Conservancy District (CICWCD) have worked for several years to address this issue through various projects and conservation measures.

One key effort includes the Aquifer Recharge Program, which diverts excess surface water into recharge basins to help replenish groundwater levels. The city has also implemented tiered water rates and other policies aimed at reducing overall water consumption.

While Cedar City residents may not immediately feel the effects of this year’s winter, Melling cautions that conservation is still necessary.

“We’re insulated from year-to-year fluctuations, but we still have to manage our aquifer long-term,” Melling said. “There are people who water their grass two, three, even four times more than they need to. If you water properly — early in the morning or late at night— you can keep 3,000 square feet of grass green without overusing the water.”

Fire Risk Increases with Dry Conditions

A lack of winter moisture isn’t just a water concern—it also increases the risk of wildfires. Cedar City Fire Chief Mike Phillips said the lack of heavy snow left grasses standing that normally would have been pushed down with the weight of the snow.

“When grasses are flattened by heavy snow, they don’t burn as quickly. But with the little snowfall we had this winter, those grasses remain standing, making them more likely to ignite,” he said.

While it’s always difficult to predict the severity of wildfire season, Phillips said several factors could determine how bad it gets.

“It really all comes down to ignition sources,” he said. “Do we have a dry lightning season? Do the monsoons come early or late? We can try and predict what’s going to happen, but we don’t really know until all the factors play out.”

Despite dry conditions, officials say Cedar City has a stable water supply for firefighting

“We always have a water source — fire hydrants, ponds— so we don’t worry too much about that,” Phillips said. “Right now, we’re focused on getting ready for fire season, running training exercises, and making sure our equipment is prepared.”

As fire season approaches, officials are also urging residents to be mindful of fire risks, avoid unnecessary burning, and be prepared for potential restrictions.

“We don’t ever know how bad the fire season is going to be,” Phillips said. “But with the dry winter we’ve had, people need to be extra careful this summer.”