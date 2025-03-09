WASHINGTON – Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) and Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) have introduced the Federal Reserve Board Abolition Act, legislation that dissolves the United States Federal Reserve and transfers its assets and liabilities to the Department of the Treasury.

“The Federal Reserve has not only failed to achieve its mandate, it has become an economic manipulator, directly contributing to the financial instability many Americans face today,” said Sen. Lee. “We need to protect our economic future, end the monetization of federal debt that fuels unchecked federal spending, and put American money on solid ground. We need to End the Fed.”

“Americans have suffered under crippling inflation, and the Federal Reserve is to blame,” said Rep. Massie. “During COVID, the Federal Reserve created trillions of dollars out of thin air and loaned it to the Treasury Department to enable unprecedented deficit spending. By monetizing the debt, the Federal Reserve devalued the dollar and enabled free money policies that caused high inflation.”

“Monetizing debt is a closely coordinated effort between the Federal Reserve, Treasury Department, Congress, Big Banks, and Wall Street,” Rep. Massie continued. “Through this process, retirees see their savings evaporate due to the actions of a central bank pursuing inflationary policies that benefit the wealthy and connected. If we really want to reduce inflation, the most effective policy is to end the Federal Reserve.”

You can read the Daily Caller exclusive HERE.

You can read the bill text HERE.

" data-pos="top" value="0" max="100">