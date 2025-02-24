In October 2023, the state filed its first consumer protection case against TikTok, accusing the company of intentionally designing and implementing addictive features to captivate young users and lead to excessive usage of the app. The Utah Department of Commerce’s Division of Consumer Protection, represented by the Office of the Utah Attorney General, expressed concerns that TikTok’s practices resemble “digital nicotine,” promoting unhealthy engagement among young people in Utah.

“Protecting Utah children from exploitation and the harms that TikTok knowingly inflicts upon them is one of my highest priorities as attorney general. I am grateful for the court’s decision that allows Utah’s lawsuit against TikTok to move forward, helping us protect young people from sexual exploitation. This decision will help me in my fight to protect and defend Utah children,” said Attorney General Derek Brown.

The second lawsuit was filed following a thorough investigation by the Division, which revealed significant dangers to children on TikTok. These dangers are not only due to the platform’s addictive algorithm but also stem from an open-door policy that allows criminals to target users, especially minors, through the TikTok LIVE feature. The court ruling permits Utah’s second complaint and trial to move forward, reinforcing the state’s stance against TikTok’s alleged misconduct.

Margaret Woolley Busse, Executive Director of the Utah Department of Commerce, expressed her determination to protect Utah’s youth, stating, “We are thrilled with the court’s ruling, which is a crucial step forward in our battle against TikTok’s egregious practices that target and harm our kids. We thank Judge Sanchez for her careful examination of the merits of the State’s suit and ruling that the case should move forward.”

As both suits against TikTok move forward, the Division and OAG remain vigilant in their efforts to safeguard the welfare of Utah’s children and to halt TikTok’s predatory conduct.