By Spencer Rodak, Stadium Sportzz

CEDAR CITY, Utah – Hosting the Abilene Christian Wildcats on Wednesday evening, the SUU women’s basketball team emerged with a 49-46 victory for their third straight win.

The opening quarter set the tone for the defensive nature of the game, as the two teams were tied at 9-9 following the first 10 minutes. Quarter number two featured a little more offense as the game went back and forth, with ACU edging the T-birds 16-15 in the frame to take a one-point halftime lead (25-24).

The game was still close throughout the third quarter, as the largest lead for either side was just three. By the end of the quarter, SUU had edged in front, taking a 37-36 lead into the final period.

The fourth quarter was also close, but the T-birds were able to steal the win. With 3:28 to go, the Wildcats took a 46-45 lead. It was all SUU from there, as the home team scored four points and didn’t allow another point defensively, securing the hard-fought 49-46 victory.

Daylani Ballena led the Thunderbirds on offense, scoring 19 points. While SUU struggled from the field, they also held Abilene Christian to a mere 27.9 percent shooting clip (19-of-68), including 1-of-21 from three (4.8 percent).

With the win, the T-birds have won three straight, improving to 7-19 overall and 5-8 in WAC play.

With only three games remaining, SUU sits seventh in the standings as the conference tournament draws closer.

Coach Mason postgame

Up next

Southern Utah (7-19, 5-8 WAC) will take a week off before hosting a rematch against Utah Tech on Thursday, Feb. 27.

The T-birds and Trailblazers rivalry battle will tip off at 6:30 p.m. MT and can be seen on ESPN+.

Caption: Photo courtesy of SUU Athletics.