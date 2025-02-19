by Sara Penny, CCAC VP

You are invited to the Cedar City Arts Council Social on Monday, Feb. 24, at 7 p.m. in the Frehner Hall of the Utah Shakespeare Festival Building near the Fred Adams statue. This is a free public event to celebrate the Cedar City arts community. Refreshments will be served.

This year’s Arts Service Award will be presented to Roland Williams. The popular pianist and organist has served the Master Singers for many years as an accompanist. He has performed in numerous other community events. He has served on the Cedar City Music Arts Board for many years. “We appreciate the steadfast service of musicians and artists like Roland who have contributed over many years to building our arts community,” said Roger Gold, CCAC President. “Even though in pain much of the time as he played these last few years, he never missed a beat. He serves as an inspiration to those who know him,” said Harold Shirley, Master Singers.

Roland is a Cedar City native and small business owner. He owns and operates “Second Glance Hair Designs,” on Cedar City’s main street where he has earned a devoted clientele and forged many friendships over the years. “Not only is Roland a talented musician, but a tremendous human being. He has a wonderful sense of humor and is loved by all who have the opportunity to meet him,” says Sally Jensen, long-time friend and former business neighbor.

Mini-grant recipient Heidi Hodnett will be sharing harp music and her brother Sam will perform on cello. She is working towards purchasing a professional full size concert harp.

The SUU Vanguard New Music Ensemble, led by Joseph Howe, will present a preview of the upcoming March 20th concert and APEX presentation featuring Mark Applebaum, professor of composition at Stanford University.

Erin Shakespeare Bishop will display some of her art and talk about her plans for her mini-grant project as well as her art journey. As a mother of six, her work is infused with the energy of family life and a sense of adventure, capturing both the joy and spontaneity of the world around her.

Zoë Petersen will share the progress on the Gumption magazine “made for and by girls with guts.”

Local art leaders will have a chance to give a brief overview of upcoming events.

The Socials are held to connect the public and local artists of all disciplines. CCAC Board Member Joe Howe helps coordinate the events. Refreshments will be provided.

Come and enjoy an evening of networking with your Arts Council. For more information contact [email protected].