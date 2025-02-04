Head Coach Scotty Bauman Said

“We couldn’t be prouder of this team and the way they stepped up on the road. Taylor, Mia, and Brinlee were outstanding, but this was a full-team effort, and that’s what makes this group so special. We’re starting to hit our stride, and if we keep building on performances like this, we’re going put ourselves in a great position down the stretch.”

Gull Delivers on Floor to Claim Specialist of the Week

Senior Taylor Gull came up big when it mattered most, laying down a season-best 9.900 on floor to fuel a 49.250 team rotation—the highest-scoring event of the meet. The Spanish Fork, Utah, native provided the veteran leadership SUU needed to pull off the win, making her a clear choice for MPSF Specialist of the Week.

Hampton Shines as Freshman of the Week

Rookie Mia Hampton wasted no time making an impact on the road at BYU, setting the tone with a stellar 9.900 as the floor leadoff. She kept the momentum rolling with a 9.775 on vault before closing out with a clutch 9.825 on bars, helping secure the Flippin’ Birds’ victory. Her poise under pressure earned her MPSF Freshman of the Week honors for the third time this season.

Christensen Claims Gymnast of the Week with First All-Around Title

Sophomore Brinlee Christensen proved she’s a name to watch, capturing her first career all-around title in style. After overcoming a slight wobble on beam (9.625), she roared back with a 9.825 on floor, a 9.700 on vault, and a 9.800 on bars to cap off an outstanding night. Her performance cemented her as MPSF Gymnast of the Week.

Flippin’ Birds Soaring into Conference Play

With momentum on their side, the Flippin’ Birds will look to keep the energy high in their next meet. One thing is clear—Southern Utah is making noise in the MPSF, and they’re just getting started.

Next Up

The Thunderbirds are set for back-to-back home meets, kicking off with a conference showdown against Sacramento State on Friday, February 7, at 6:30 p.m. in the America First Event Center. Just a few days later, the Flippin’ Birds will return to the AFEC on Monday, February 10, at 6:30 p.m. to face Utah State University. Fans can catch both meets live on Overnght.com, with real-time stats available on virti.us.

Tickets

