By Karyn Keanaaina, Southwest Technology College

January 29, 2025 – Cedar City, UT – Southwest Technical College (Southwest Tech) proudly announces the “Transforming Communities” capital campaign, a visionary $36 million initiative aimed at enriching Cedar City and the surrounding region. With a focus on constructing a state-of-the-art public safety facility, expanding scholarships, and establishing endowments to support program growth, Southwest Tech is poised to enhance student success and strengthen community safety and resilience over the next five years.

This transformative campaign begins with a generous $1.8 million legacy gift from the Hughes Family, dedicated supporters of Southwest Tech’s mission to provide high-quality, accessible education. Their contribution establishes a solid foundation for an effort that promises lasting impact for both the college and the community. “We are deeply grateful to the Hughes family for their unwavering support and belief in our mission,” said Brennan Wood, President of Southwest Tech. “Their legacy gift will profoundly benefit our institution and the entire community we serve.”

Bruce Hughes echoed these sentiments, adding, “I believe in the power of education to change lives. This campaign is not only an investment in Southwest Tech’s future but in the safety and prosperity of the entire region. We are honored to support a project that will prepare our future first responders and empower the next generation of leaders.”

One of the key features of the “Transforming Communities” campaign is a new public safety facility. Designed to train the next generation of first responders—Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs), Advanced Emergency Medical Technicians, Paramedics, and Firefighters—this facility will address critical needs in Cedar City and surrounding counties by preparing highly skilled professionals dedicated to community safety.

This facility will feature cutting-edge, advanced training environments, including a physical training area, fire tower, simulation labs, and shared study spaces for emergency response scenarios, providing students with essential hands-on experience in a controlled setting. Not only will this facility enhance Southwest Tech’s educational mission, it will also contribute directly to the safety and resilience of our community.

Southwest Tech will also be utilizing the funds from this campaign for scholarship endowments and faculty development. “Southwest Tech has always been a leader in quality, affordable education” Scott Leavitt, Vice President of Academics at Southwest Tech states, “our main focus and mission is to ensure financial accessibility for students from all backgrounds, as well as continue to fulfill the needs of the workforce in our region.” Since 2015, Southwest Tech has graduated 746 public safety students. These students have gone on to work full-time into the public safety industry, many staying locally or within the State.

“Our public safety programs are vital to the community, and this new facility will ensure our graduates are among the best-trained professionals,” added Wood. “By investing in their education, we invest in the safety and future of our community.”

Southwest Tech has been a cornerstone of education and workforce development in Cedar City and beyond. This campaign marks a pivotal step in the college’s commitment to serving the community through innovative, competency-based education. The new public safety building will serve not only students but also local emergency services, offering critical training and support.

Southwest Tech invites community members, alumni, and local businesses to join this transformative effort. Every contribution builds a safer, stronger future for Cedar City and the surrounding region. If you want more information regarding the “Transforming Communities” campaign, visit www.stech.edu/foundation.

If you would like to discuss your options for supporting Southwest Tech, please call, text, or email Christy Hugh, Donor Liaison & Foundation Administrator, at 435-590-3131 or [email protected], OR Nicole Slade, National Donor Liaison at 801-623-7083 or [email protected].