CEDAR CITY, UTAH — The Western Athletic Conference (WAC) announced on Friday the 2024 Academic All-WAC honorees for fall sports, with a total of 395 student-athletes across six sports recognized. Southern Utah had the second-most honorees, with 57 across five sports.

To be eligible for the honor, a student-athlete must have completed at least one academic year, have at least a 3.2 cumulative grade-point average and have participated in at least 50 percent of the team’s contests.

Athletics Director Doug Knuth said “We are so proud of all our student-athletes, and particularly the 57 who have been recognized for their diligent work in the classroom and in their sport. These are incredible students, athletes and people. We are also grateful for the incredible support of our SUU faculty and administration. Their support plays a key role in our success in the classroom and in competition.”

Deputy Athletics Director for Internal Todd Brown said “These accomplishments are some of the most rewarding for coaches and administrators. We have the privilege of seeing the hard work all of our student-athletes put into their sport and school work. It isn’t very often that we get to celebrate the individual accomplishments of so many of our student-athletes. So when they are recognized for their hard work in the classroom, it is well deserved. These accomplishments also reflect our excellent institution and the entire campus’s devotion to providing all students with a unique and valuable education experience.”

Men’s Cross Country

Brady Bettridge , Sr.

Cory Bunker , Jr.

Coleman Cragun , Sr.

Travis Feeny , Gr.

Santiago Gaitan Caballero, Gr.

Hayden Harward , Gr.

Lanse Larsen , Sr.

Logan Peel , Jr.

Jacob Peterson , Sr.

Nethaneel Taylor, Sr.

Women’s Cross Country

Jordyn Bartolomucci , Sr.

Madisan DeBos , Sr.

Quinn Hagerman , Gr.

Audrey Hales , Jr.

Josii Johnson , Gr.

Taylor Jorgensen , So.

Makayla Pitcher , Sr.

Lia Selander , So.

Football

Nikolao Alailefaleula, So.

Bronson Barron , Sr.

Cade Bowring , Jr.

Collin Gardner , Gr.

Walker Harris , Gr.

Dean Jones , Sr.

Daniel King , Gr.

Anson Kraut , Jr.

Cooper LeDuc , So.

Conner Meyer , Sr.

Gabriel Nunez, Jr.

Anisi Purcell , Jr.

George Ramirez , Sr.

Kyle Sfarcioc , Sr.

Mason Stromstad , So.

Joseph Tongamoa, Sr.

Alyas Vigil , Sr.

Trent Whalen , Gr.

Women’s Soccer

Kiersi Fietkau , Jr.

Yui Fujii , Jr.

Whitney Gardner , Gr.

Jenna Grider , So.

Hailey Hamataka , Sr.

Angela Knies, Gr.

Darya Mosallaei , Sr.

Aubrey Murray , Jr.

Adelayo Oguntade , Sr.

Lucia Rivas Rodriguez, Jr.

Stephanie Roper, Jr.

Rylan Tebbs , Jr.

Volleyball

Finley Charapata , So.

Kennady Charlton , Sr.

Teniyah Leuluai , Sr.

Molly McDermott , Sr.

Carissa Richie , Sr.

Arianna Rossi , Sr.

Andrea Spasojevic , Gr.

Madison Walker, So.

Charlotte Wilson , So.

SUU had just five eligible sports and still touted the second-most honorees in the Conference.

