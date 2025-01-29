Sees His Shadow: If the plump Groundhog emerges from his hole on a clear day, and sees his shadow, he will go back into his hole and there will be six more weeks of wintery weather. OR No Shadow: If the plump Groundhog emerges from his burrow and does NOT see his shadow, then early spring is right around the corner. This is how it all began.

Every year on February 2nd, Groundhog’s Day is celebrated around the world. This very day is used to determine if we will have an early spring or six more weeks of winter weather. This decision is made by a Groundhog coming out of his hole to either see his shadow and predict six more weeks of winter or see no shadow for an early spring. So really where did this idea to have a Groundhog dictate our weather even come from? Candlemas, Groundhog Day was started from an ancient Christian tradition called Candlemas. Clergy would gather candles, bless them and handout to their communities for the winter season. The candles were handed out the day before the winter solstice and the spring equinox. The weather that day would tell how long or cold the season would be. If the weather was a warm, bright, and sunny day, it was believed that there was still much winter ahead. However, if it was much cloudier on the day the candles were given out, it was believed that warmer temperatures were coming soon.

The First Groundhog’s Day-February 2, 1887. Since 1887, the concept of leaving the yearly weather predictions up to a Groundhog has only grown in popularity. In 1993, there was even a movie out called Groundhog Day starring Bill Murray. That movie only helped to make the holiday more famous.

In present day, thousands of people still gather at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney Pennsylvania, hoping they get to witness the famous Phil’s weather prediction. Groundhog’s Day is sure to be a different one since the year 1887, when it all started. The event is still attended by thousands and by people all over the world as well.

According to weather predictions, February 2, 2025, will bring snow showers and cold weather.

So it’s predicted that when Punxsutawney Phil emerges from his burrow to make the anticipated forecast, he will NOT see his shadow, which means an early spring.

So Punxsutawney Phill says, it’s “A day to take everything a little less seriously, and break up the winter monotony…at least for a little while!”