Born in Reno, Nevada on August 20, 1970, to Daria Thompson Forbush, and Lynn H. Thompson. She was married to her high school sweetheart and the love of her life, James Clark Graff, on January 29, 1989, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Tiffani was raised in West Valley, Utah, until junior high when her mother Daria married her stepfather, Norm Forbush, and moved to Cedar City, Utah where she attended Cedar High School. As a kid Tiff did it all softball, basketball, dance, girl scouts, track and field and more. She was a jack of all trades and was good at anything she tried including golfing, bowling, sewing, and crafting, to name a few. She even put herself out there and ran for Miss Iron County. In 1986, when she was a junior in high school, Tiffani was set up on a blind date at the bowling alley and met the man of her dreams, Jim. From that time on the two were inseparable. Just a few short years later she was married to Jim, and a year and a half later they welcomed their eldest daughter Morgan in 1990. Shortly after the couple moved to Kansas for Jim to attend mortuary school where they alternated their schedules so that they could both work to put Jim through school. After graduation they returned to Cedar City and welcomed their eldest son Taylor in 1992. Two short years later they welcomed their youngest son Miles in 1994, and just two years after that they completed their family with the birth of their youngest daughter Mikka in 1996.

Tiffani was a proud and devoted mother, giving up her own career ambitions to raise her four young children. She was active in the PTA at East Elementary school while her children attended, volunteering her time to organize and run the school’s book fair and other community events. She was also a dedicated coach for each of her children in soccer, T-ball, and softball. When she wasn’t coaching, she was always their biggest supporter and played an active role in each of their individual pursuits. She took them to every practice or lesson, and attended every game, art show, school play, dance recital, and cheer competition.

As time went on, Tiffani began to face struggles with her own personal health. After years of symptoms, doctor’s visits, and unanswered questions she was finally diagnosed with Lupus at the age of 36 and became an advocate to raise awareness of the autoimmune disease. Despite her body forcing her to slow down, the disease did not stop her as she learned to adapt to a new way of life and manage her symptoms. She remained active and participated in events as often as her health would permit.

Tiffani was so much more than just a devoted wife and mother. She had a myriad of interests and jobs throughout her life. She attended cosmetology school, was a medical assistant, a travel agent, a store manager, and most importantly Jim’s personal assistant helping him build his career to support their family. She was an active member of the Cedar City Ladies of Elk. At the time of her death, she was serving as the President—for the second time—and also as the historian for the Utah Ladies of Elks Association. Outside of the Elks, she spent years volunteering for the Cedar City Lion’s Club. Tiffani coordinated and ran the concessions for both the Great American Stampede Rodeo and the 4th of July celebrations at the Main Street Park, in Cedar City. She touched the lives of many people and will always be remembered for her kindness and selfless acts of service caring for her family, friends, and community.

Tiffani loved traveling and going on adventures with Jim, going to Lake Powell, playing cards, bingo, cooking, and most of all spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren who were the light of her life.

Tiffani, is survived by her loving husband James Clark Graff, her children Morgan (Steve) Lach, Taylor Graff, Miles (Ang) Graff, and Mikka Graff (Donovan Kumpe), her grandchildren Brayden, Holly, Caelan, Juliet, Heidi, Harper, and Scarlett, her stepfather Norm Forbush, her two brothers Thad Thompson and Chad Forbush, and two sisters Julie Kinder and Mandy Brindley. She is preceded in death by her mother Daria Forbush, her father Lynn Thompson, and her sister Wendy McDonald.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, October 23, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at Southern Utah Mortuary (190 N. 300 W., Cedar City, UT). Friends may call Thursday, evening from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Friday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Southern Utah Mortuary. Interment will be in the Spilsbury family cemetery on Kolob Mountain at a later determined date. Final arrangements are under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. To watch the livestream of the service and share online condolences, please visit www.mortuary.org.