Paul graduated from Cedar High School in 1957. His Senior year he joined the Utah National Guard 213 Field Artillery Battalion (which turned into the 222nd, several years later.) Paul served in the 222nd for nine years, which included serving for a time in Puerto Rico in response to the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Paul was employed by Bradshaw Chevrolet for 62 years, most of that time serving as Parts Manager. Paul became a member of the Cedar City Volunteer Fire Department in 1961, later serving 20 years as Assistant Chief. Paul was a member of the Fire Department for over 65 years, still actively attending weekly Tuesday night drill meetings at the time of his death. Paul was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in many capacities. He was a hard worker and did not like to sit still. He was happiest when he was accomplishing something and liked to stay busy.

Paul loved to fly. He obtained his pilot license in 1965 and flew frequently until 2022 when his health would no longer allow it. Paul was most in his element and most at peace when he was in a cockpit, behind the controls. He flew his family on many trips, and enjoyed sharing his love of flying with his grandkids. He was meticulous in his safety protocols and routine. You always felt safe flying with Dad. Paul was a member of the Iron Rangers and the Civil Air Patrol. He loved to ride motorcycles, snowmobile, mountain bike, and hike. He loved to drive fast cars, owned many, and is still the proud original owner of a 1964 Chevrolet Impala 409.

Paul married the love of his life, Virginia Elaine Bulloch, on July 17, 1965. They were sealed together with their three children in the St. George Temple on January 15, 1983. Paul and Virginia spent 55 wonderful years together, raising their three children and then loving their grandkids, before her passing in 2020. Paul and Virginia were the happiest when they were together and made many wonderful memories with their children. Family time was a priority for them both and they gave their kids an idyllic childhood. Paul was a wonderful dad and grandpa, always actively involved in his children and grandchildren’s lives.

Paul is survived by his three children: Travis (Christy) Douglas, Paula (Ken) Stapley, and Cole (Kimala) Douglas, all of Cedar City; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Paul was preceded in death by his wife Virginia, parents Emmett and Verda, grandfather John Coe Gower, grandmother Rachel Gower, sister Geraldine, and mother and father-in-law David W. and Elaine Bulloch.

A Tribute will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2026 at 2:00 pm at Southern Utah Mortuary (190 N 300 W). Interment will be in the Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. To watch the livestream of the service and share online condolences, please visit www.mortuary.org.