Richard enrolled in the military after school and joined the Navy. He served in the Vietnam War from 1970-1972 aboard the USS Midway. After the war he came home with a strong determination to work hard and build a career. After years of random work he decided to help a buddy build his house in southern Utah. He fell in love with Cedar City and decided to stick around. Someone contacted him after building his friend’s house and said “Are you the painter for that house that just got finished? I have another job for you!” To which Richard replied, “I’ll take it,” never having done much painting before he decided he could do it. He bid the job, got the job, and completed the job with very happy customers! At that moment he decided he was going to start his own industrial painting company. Interstate Painting was a very successful business that he took so much pride in. Until his dying day, he still puttered around with paint brushes and bossed people around job sites while teaching his beloved trade to his grandsons. Richard took great pride in his family and loved them deeply. While he never found his forever partner in life, he still lived life to the fullest. His laughter was contagious and brought joy to everyone around him. Some of his favorite things to do with family and friends was eat good food. Whether he was cooking or he was taking you out to eat, he enjoyed a good meal shared with the people he loved most.

He is survived by his three daughters Ashlee Lambeth (Tyler) of Cedar City, Utah, Tracy Gines (Michael) of Bountiful, Utah, Cameo Hernandez (Jason) of Washington, Utah, eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and his brother Marcos Martinez (Kattie) of West Point, Utah.

He is preceded in death by his parents Marcos and Ernestina Martinez, sister Connie Kilgore, and brother Ronald Martinez.

Funeral services will be held Monday, November 2nd, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. at Southern Utah Mortuary in Cedar City, Utah (190 N 300 W). The viewing will be held prior to the service at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.mortuary.org