After graduating from Bountiful High School in 1955, Joann earned a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree from the University of Utah along with a doctorate from the University of Michigan all by the age of 27. She began teaching biology, and was SUU’s first female science professor, at the College of Southern Utah (now Southern Utah University) in 1965, and retired from SUU after more than 40 years of teaching.

Joann was always a strong advocate for women in science and pushed her students to excel. As an educator she was firm, but caring and was a mentor to thousands of students over the years. During her career she served as the pre-med advisor and was the first female chair of the State of Utah Wildlife Board. She was well known for her witty sense of humor and striking fashion sense. Everyone who took her class had a Joann Bowns story to tell. She was especially proud of the hundreds of students that went on to become doctors, dentists, nurses, and veterinarians, many of whom would go on to take care of her, and her pets in later years.

She is survived by her son Casey and daughter-in-law Shannon. The family would like to thank the caring and patient staff at Our House Assisted Living, Cedar Health & Rehab, and Atlas Homecare & Hospice, and especially Christina Valerio and Lauren Logan for providing so much attention and time to Joann’s care. Special thanks to Joann’s many friends and neighbors who also provided many hours of companionship to her over the years.

A graveside service will be held at the Cedar City Cemetery on Friday October 30, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. To share online condolences, please visit www.mortuary.org.

In honor of Joann’s lifelong dedication to her students and her trailblazing work as a professor and mentor, the family has established the Joann Bowns Memorial Scholarship at Southern Utah University.

In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to make a contribution towards this scholarship, ensuring that Joann’s passion for education and her commitment to student success live on. https://go.suu.edu/bowns-scholarship

If you wish to contribute via check, please send to:

SUU Advancement

351 W University Blvd

Cedar City, UT 84720