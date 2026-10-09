Cullen Holyoak

Cullen spent his youth in Beaver, UT before moving to Cedar with his family around age 17. He would call Cedar his home from then on. He graduated from Cedar High, but always attended Class Reunions for both schools, and knew every classmate by name. Cedar is where he met and married the love of his life, Shirley “Kae” Henrie. They were sealed in the St. George LDS temple on June 23, 1959. This was the beginning to a life he and Kae created together, and they were lucky enough to celebrate 67 years together. They were blessed with six children; Kent, Andrea (Todd) Jolley, Mark (Patrice), Russ(Kim), Michelle (Kade) Adams, and Mike (Kristi). Dad’s greatest joy in his life was his kids and grandkids, and he never passed up an opportunity to brag about them.

By the age of 21, dad had his own business running a service station in what is now the A1 glass store on North Main. He later moved his business to a Texaco on 200 North across from the Chevron. He worked long days, seven days a week for many years. He added U-Haul to his resume in 1966 and ran that for over 50 years, as well, until he turned it over to his grandson, Colton. He was definitely a workaholic but loved what he did. We never did hear dad complain about having to work, and most days would find dad whistling while he worked. Dad taught all of us how to work, and to not be afraid of hard work. Most of us worked for him and can attest to this. He was known for the cleanest restrooms up and down I-15, as well as for selling Cox’s honey. People would often stop for those two things along with a visit with Cullen.

Dad loved people! Over the years as a businessman, he developed many friends. In fact, we don’t think he knew a stranger. He would talk to anyone and was always willing to help those down on their luck. He picked up hitchhikers, fed the homeless, rescued travelers who were “broke down” and still provided for the needs of his family. He always believed in customer service and treating people right. He believed a handshake was better than any signed contract, and honesty always came first, and he taught this to his family.

Dad held many callings in the church over the years, but probably his favorites were that of home teacher and serving in the YSA bishopric at the college. He always honored his priesthood and blessed his family with it over the years.

Dad didn’t have time for hobbies, but one that he loved was to run a chainsaw to cut and haul firewood for home and for the cabin or maybe for a neighbor in need. He loved the mountains and loved to work alongside family. We are all so grateful for our dad and we will miss him immensely.

Cullen is preceded in death by his parents, stepfather, Webb Barber, sister Charleen Barber, four infant siblings, his in-laws Carvel and Shirley Henrie, son-in-law, Kevin Hunter, brothers-in-law Dean Barber and Earl Henrie, and grandson James Holyoak.

He is survived by his wife, Kae, his six children, 28 grandkids, 38 great-grandkids (with one on the way), and two great-great-grandkids. All of whom were the greatest blessings in his life.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday October 30, 2026, at The Rock Church (75 E. Center Street, Cedar City, UT). Viewings will be held on Thursday October 29, 2026, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. and Friday morning October 30, 2026, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Southern Utah Mortuary (190 N. 300 W., Cedar City, UT). Interment will be in the Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. To watch a livestream of the service and share online condolences, please visit www.mortuary.org.