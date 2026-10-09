– Jimmy Buffett, He Went to Paris

Michael Hunter, 71, set sail at sunset on Monday, October 5th surrounded by family following a lengthy illness.

Mike was born February 9, 1955, in Cedar City, Utah. He loved southern Utah and has extensive family roots in the area. Cedar City was his home and where he lived until moving with his wife Meredine to Colorado as they started their foray into the movie theater business.

They moved to Montrose in 1985 when they purchased the iconic downtown Fox Theatre which he operated until his passing. Any theater goer in the valley will remember Mike as he sold you popcorn or shared his wisdom as he tore your ticket.

With a joke always at the ready, Mike will be remembered for his oversized sense of humor and dedication to his family. His sincere compassion for people and generosity to those in need will never be forgotten.

Mike enjoyed hunting, fishing, skiing, scuba diving and an evening on the beach. His greatest gift was drawing people in and made friends wherever he went. A stranger was a concept unbeknownst to him.

He was preceded in death by his parents June R. and Virginia Hunter and his brother Keven.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years Meredine and daughter Misty both of Montrose; and his sisters Linda Reber and Sharon Batt and their extended families.

The family will host a Honoring Celebration at a later date.

Mike loved animals especially dogs from his childhood companion Mack who even went cruising with him as a teenager to Tuffy and Rex.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks honorary donations be made to Second Chance Humane Society, 177 County Road 10, Ridgway, Colorado 81432.

Growing up in Utah, Meredine always wanted to marry a Cedar Boy.

As you sail the Earth one last time Mike, your Delta, Utah Bunny shares with You, your fight song :

A Cedar Boy is hard to beat, he’s just the perfect boy from head to feet.

He’s got a style, a smile, a winning way.

No matter where you go you’ll recognize him and you’ll say, “Now there’s a boy I’d like to know, he’s got that good old Cedar pep and go”.

And just to be with him is quite a treat, it’s hard to beat a Cedar boy.

With Love, Meredine.