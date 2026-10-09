Gardiner F. Dalley

Gardiner was truly one of a kind. His keen intellect, sharp wit, and genuine warmth won him the love and admiration of almost everyone he came into contact with. According to Emerson: “The purpose of life is not to be happy. It is to be useful, to be honorable, to be compassionate, to have it make some difference that you have lived and lived well.” Gardiner embodied this sentiment in every aspect of his life, leaving an indelible impact on those who were fortunate enough to know him.

Gardiner spent his professional life delving into the mysteries of the past as the District Archeologist for the Bureau of Land Management for more than 30 years. His work was not merely a job, but a calling. Gardiner felt a deep connection to the ancient cultures he studied, and he was committed to preserving their stories for future generations. His dedication made him a pillar within the archeological community, and his discoveries have significantly contributed to our understanding of Utah’s ancient history. Gardiner never truly retired, setting up shop in his basement in order to finish projects he could not complete while employed. He also served as a mentor and consultant to regional and state archeological groups that sought out his expertise.

Gardiner married Daphne Cooper on July 24, 1962. Gardiner and Daphne were well matched and loved discussing politics, history, and world events. Gardiner was a feminist and was a member of the League of Women’s Voters and a staunch supporter of the ERA. He championed Daphne’s professional endeavors and admired her intellect and passion for helping people in her career as an LCSW. They enjoyed collecting antique glass together, spending time with their family, and while they were not religious people, they were both deeply spiritual. Gardiner’s devotion to his wife of 63 years was truly awe inspiring. Daphne fell ill in 2018, and Gardiner became her full-time caregiver, a role that he approached with unwavering love, patience, stamina, humor, warmth and hutzpah.

Gardiner loved his grandchildren. He was the baby whisperer and bringer of treats. He enjoyed taking his grandkids on adventures in “Grandpa’s truck”—going to see petroglyphs and cool rocks, flint scatters, and historical sites in the Southern Utah desert—or to mountain lakes where he endlessly changed bait on fishing lines for the children.

Gardiner is survived by his wife, Daphne; four daughters, Diane Richman (Scott), Mary Ruth Wiggins (Jason), Jennifer Dail (Paul), and Robin Robb, (Daman); 12 grandchildren, Samantha Richman, Katie Richman (Brian), Cooper Wiggins, Jade Wiggins, Sage Wiggins, Kira Barondeau-Frieden (Justin), Aspen Dail, Jameson Dail, Kyson Robb, Dawson Robb, and Keegan Robb; and one long anticipated great-grandson, Grayson Frieden. He is also survived by his brothers Eugene and Mark and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his beloved Grandpa John Dalley; his parents, J. Frank and Mary; brother Dennis; and his granddaughter Erin Richman. Each of these family members held a special place in Gardiner’s heart, as he did in theirs. Gardiner’s life was a testament to the power of love, the pursuit of knowledge, and the importance of leaving the world a better place than we found it.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, November 20, in the Charles Hunter room at SUU’s R. Hayes Hunter Alumni Center from 1-3 p.m. The family will have a short program followed by time for those who are attending to share stories, quotes, and anecdotes about Gardiner. The celebration will be live streamed for those who cannot attend. For streaming details, please email [email protected]. Light refreshments will be served.