Marie Nelson









Marie spent her early life in St. George, attending Dixie High School and working at Safeway. She moved to Cedar City, Utah after marrying Roger, where she discovered a strong dislike for snow, having rarely experienced it in St. George. She raised five girls, whom she would often describe as the light of her life.









Marie had a strong passion for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, having served in many callings. She found great joy especially serving in the Primary with the children.









Marie loved and doted on her many grand-children, even designating a “Grandma’s Day” when they would come spend time with her. She will be remembered for her love of family and family gatherings, sewing, singing and scriptures in which she found joy and comfort.









She is survived by her husband Roger Lynn Nelson and four daughters: Janie (Ryan) Sabin of Enoch, Utah; Krystal (Brad) Cole of Laramie, Wyoming; Samantha (Kevin) Lynch of Cedar City, Utah; and Janette (Daniel) Steele of Santaquin, Utah; her son-in-law, Dale Roundy of Green River, Utah; thirteen grandchildren; two brothers and four sisters; Louise Oliekan, Douglas (DeAnn) Jones, Heber (Susan) Jones, Jeana (Charlie) Kimball, LouAnn (Mike) Savage, and Shirley (Richard) Joos.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter, Ann “Annie” Marie Roundy, her brother, James Ordell Jones, and her in-laws, Granville “Pinky” and Ina Nelson.



Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 20, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at the Greens Lake Ward Building (1120 W. Greens Lake Drive, Cedar City, UT). Viewings will be held on Thursday, November 19 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Southern Utah Mortuary (190 N. 300 W., Cedar City, UT) and on Friday morning prior to the service from 9:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at the Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. To watch a livestream of the service and share online condolences, please visit www.mortuary.org.

Marie’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to hospice nurse Ethan Bunker and Mission Hospice for providing such wonderful love and care to both Marie and her family during her final days.