Dixie L. Leavitt concluded a long and remarkable life of service to God, family, community, and colleagues on November 17, 2026.

Born August 27, 1929, in St. George, Utah, Dixie was reared in Bunkerville, Nevada, the second of five children of Vincen and Erma Leavitt. His early years were marked by hard work and athletics. He drove a 3 a.m. milk truck route to Las Vegas while attending high school, where he served as student body president and earned all‑state honors in multiple sports.

On his 18th birthday in 1947, Dixie arrived in Cedar City to attend Branch Agricultural College (BAC), now Southern Utah University. He became the school’s first four‑year football letterman, served as student body president and yearbook editor, and worked his way through school as a typesetter, cook, truck driver and dance band drummer.

In 1949, Dixie met Anne Okerlund of Loa, Utah. They married in 1950 and began their life together in an 8’ x 12’ trailer, an experience that later inspired the Dixie and Anne Leavitt Family Foundation, long dedicated to providing student housing for SUU students.

Dixie taught fourth grade briefly after graduating in 1952 but soon found his life’s work in the insurance business, founding what became the Leavitt Group, still headquartered in Cedar City. His entrepreneurial pursuits also included farming, ranching, development, and the renovation of more than 150 buildings.

A committed public servant, Dixie served 18 years in the Utah Legislature, including as Senate Majority and Minority Leader. He sponsored legislation establishing the Utah System of Higher Education (1969), creating Southern Utah State College as a separate independent institution (1969), and renaming the institution Southern Utah University (1990). He unsuccessfully ran for governor in 1976 and later served on the Utah Constitutional Revision Commission and as chairman of the Cedar City Redevelopment Agency.

Dixie was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter‑day Saints and, with Anne, served as mission president in England, director of the St. George Temple Visitors’ Center, and in many local leadership and interfaith roles.

He is survived by Anne, their six sons and daughters-in-law: Michael O. Leavitt (Jacalyn), Dane O. Leavitt (Ruth), Mark O. Leavitt (Jana), Eric O. Leavitt (Melissa), David O. Leavitt (Chelom) and Matthew O. Leavitt (Louise). At present, Dixie and Anne have a posterity of children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and their spouses number more than 130. Dixie is also survived by his brother Vin.

Dixie’s life was one of faith, service, productivity, and enduring influence.

See https://Leavitt.com/DixieLeavittFuneralResources for the full obituary and funeral details and resources.