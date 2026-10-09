



Born October 31, 1942 in Cedar City, Utah, to John “Jack” Mathew Farrow and Lois Lawrence, LaRae was raised in the near-by farming community of Summit. In February 1960, she caught the eye of her future eternal companion, Clark Vernon Maxwell, a handsome young man from Enoch, at the church Gold and Green Ball, where Clark served as the Master of Ceremonies. Nine months later, they were married for time and all eternity in the St. George LDS Temple.

A humble woman, she valued family, faith, frugality, music, Christmas, and pets. Mother to seven boys and a single baby girl, family came first for LaRae. She oversaw a huge garden, prepared warm breakfasts every morning, washed clothes she made herself, and stacked countless loads of firewood on the family pickup truck. A faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, with an uncompromising testimony of Jesus Christ, she served quietly and steadfastly in the Primary and the library. She loved her callings as a missionary with Clark at the bishop’s storehouse in Cedar City, and as a worker in the baptistries of the St. George and Cedar City temples. She was a gifted musician who taught many Enoch children how to play the piano. She loved performing music with her dad– she on the organ, he on his electric guitar. LaRae always made Christmas the highlight of the year. September wasn’t too early for Christmas music or gift shopping. Grandkids will forever remember Bingo, white elephants, and boundless feasts. Pets replaced kids, as the children moved away. She was especially devoted to her dog, Barney Junior, or “BJ.”



After so many years apart, she can finally embrace Gary Scott, her infant son who passed away hours after birth, her loving parents, and her older sister Evelyn (Conley) Adams.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Clark Vernon Maxwell, younger sister Shirley (Val Dean) Williams, children Douglas (Robin) Maxwell, Bruce (Wendy) Maxwell, Russell (Heather) Maxwell, Jerry (Jill) Maxwell, Neil (Trisha) Maxwell, Bradly (Killeen) Maxwell, and Allison (Gregory) Peterson, 38 grandchildren, 52 great-grandchildren, with more on the way!

The family expresses heartfelt appreciation for the kind and loving care provided by Cedar Health and Rehabilitation and by Mission Healthcare/Sun Tree Home Health & Hospice.



A viewing will be held on Friday, November 20, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. and on Saturday, November 21, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. at the LDS Homestead Building, 1390 East Midvalley Road, Enoch, Utah. Funeral services will follow on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at the same venue. For those unable to attend in person, a live stream of the service will be available.



LaRae’s family invites all who knew and loved her to share their memories and upload photos to her memorial page. Her legacy of love, service, and faith will continue to inspire all who had the privilege of knowing her.