George was born on May 23, 1943, in Franklin, Idaho, to George Edwin Banks Sr. and Amy Laretta Morrison Banks. Throughout his life, he demonstrated a deep commitment to his family, his faith, and helping others. As a young man, George served a mission in Germany for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. His faith remained an important part of his life and was reflected in his many years of service to others.

On August 13, 1965, George married his sweetheart, Joyce Nelson, in the St. George Utah Temple. Together, they shared 61 wonderful years of marriage, building a life centered on faith, family, love, and service. They raised six children and were blessed with a growing family of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

George valued education and dedicated much of his professional life to teaching and mentoring young people. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from the College of Southern Utah, now known as Southern Utah University, and later earned his master’s degree from Westminster College in Salt Lake City, Utah.

George began his teaching career at Bingham High School before moving to Bingham Middle School and later West Hills Middle School in the Salt Lake Valley. Throughout his career, he shared his wide range of knowledge and talents with his students. He taught mathematics, German, computer science, and woodshop. In addition to his classroom responsibilities, he taught sound and lights and helped produce the school yearbook. His diverse interests and willingness to take on many responsibilities allowed him to contribute to school life in numerous ways. George retired in 1999 after many years of dedicated service to education.

In addition to his teaching career, George devoted 50 years of his life to the Boy Scouts of America through The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Scouting was an important part of his life, and he spent countless hours working with and mentoring young men. His dedication and distinguished service to youth were recognized in 1981 when he received the prestigious Silver Beaver Award, one of the highest honors presented to adult Scouting volunteers. Through his years of involvement, George helped guide and influence generations of young men.

George’s commitment to serving others continued well into his retirement. Together with his beloved wife, Joyce, he served several senior missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Their missionary assignments included serving at the Westminster Institute, the Church’s computer center in Salt Lake City, the Church Employment Service Mission in Salt Lake City, and the Bishops’ Storehouse in Cedar City. They also returned to Germany to serve a mission together. Their years of missionary service reflected their shared love of the gospel and their willingness to give of their time and talents to help others.

Outside of his teaching, Scouting and church service, George enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking and gardening. He loved spending time outdoors, working with his hands, and tending to his garden. These interests brought him happiness throughout his life and were another way he shared his talents and interests with those around him.

Above all, George loved his family. His children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren held a special place in his heart. He treasured time spent with loved ones and took great joy in watching his family grow. His love for his family, dedication to his faith, and lifetime of service will remain an important part of his legacy.

George is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Joyce Nelson Banks; their six children, Lareta (Mitch) Reynolds, Shawn (Debbie) Banks, Cheri Greenburg (Casey), William (Lori) Banks, Gregory (Melanie) Banks, and Amy (David) Mayfield; 19 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

He is also survived by his siblings, Carl Alma Banks (Emma), Renea Hanson (Larry), and Gary Lynn Banks (Joyce).

George was preceded in death by his parents, George Edwin Banks Sr. and Amy Laretta Morrison Banks; his brother, Ramon Morrison Banks; and his sister-in-law, Jerry Banks, Carl’s former wife.

George will be remembered for his devotion to his family, his love of teaching, his 50 years of service to Scouting, and his unwavering commitment to his faith. His example of love, service, and dedication to others will continue to influence the many lives he touched.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2026, at 11:00 am at the Greenslake Ward Chapel (1120 W Greenslake Dr.). Viewings will be held on Monday, November 30, 2026, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Southern Utah Mortuary (190 N 300 W), and on Tuesday prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:30 am at the Chapel. Interment will follow at the Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. To view a livestream of the service, and to share online condolences, please visit www.mortuary.org.