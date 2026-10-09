Born on 5 April 1927, in Cedar City, Utah, Carey lived a life filled with service to family, church, country and community; and her life also reflected a remarkable devotion to all her extended family. She was known for her open home, her love of community and country, and her ability to make everyone feel at home.

Her many achievements were highlighted by her being honored through her selection in 2002 as a 2002 BYU Alumni Emeriti Award winner. Carey, a longtime resident of Parowan, Utah and graduate of Parowan High, as well as Parowan High’s Harvest Queen in 1945, immersed herself throughout her life in service to her community, her church, her country, and her family. She served as director of the Parowan Visitors Center for many years; as well as a member of the Parowan city council for 2 terms; while also serving as a long-time member of the town’s library, theater, and cemetery boards. Parowan recognized Carey for her years of service by naming her as “Citizen of the Year” in 1999. Carey was also a foster mother for 22 newborns during her lifetime of service; while at the same time raising her own 5 children. Simultaneously, Carey always made room in her home for numerous and various individuals needing a home over the years, as well as having Latter-day Saint Missionaries live with her and her family as needed. Further, Carey served throughout her life as a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, including service on numerous occasions as a Ward and Stake Relief Society president. She was also noted for her service throughout her life in feeding in “elegant” fashion, on her “Celestial China,” various dignitaries and Apostles of the Church.

Carey is survived by her five children – Richard (Elaine) Shurtleff; James (Heather) Shurtleff; Mary Gai (Dennis) Draper; Russell (Diane) Shurtleff; and John (Ingrid) Shurtleff; and her sister-in law, Sandra (Leonard) Shurtleff, and was preceded in death by husband Clyde Orval Shurtleff; her grandson Nephi M. Shurtleff; and all her siblings and their spouses – Parker Ward, Zola Knell, Bess Holt, Dale Haltermann, Joann Wasden, Mary Ward, and Sarah Coleman; as well as her brothers-in-law and their spouses, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, 5 December 2026 at 1:00 p.m. at the Parowan 2nd Ward Chapel (59 S 100 W, Parowan Utah). A Viewing will be from 11:00 -12:30 p.m. at the chapel prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Parowan Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary All her friends and extended family are invited to attend these services to honor Carey’s life of service. If you have a blanket, quilt, shawl, throw, etc., made by Carey, please bring them to the funeral and we will hang them over the back of the pews for the course of the funeral, as a symbol and in honor of her life of service.

In lieu of flowers, Carey’s family requests donations be made to the Humanitarian Efforts of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in remembrance of, and thus reflecting Carey’s lifelong commitment to helping others.

To view a livestream of the service, and to leave online condolences, please visit www.mortuary.org.