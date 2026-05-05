Maureen continued her education at Southern Utah State College (SUU) where she met Donald Keitz and they married in 1970. They bought their home in Parowan in 1974 where they raised 3 children. Don and Maureen later divorced, but remained good friends.

Maureen was a seeker of knowledge. There weren’t many subjects that she didn’t know something about. She was always reading informational books and watching educational programs; she never stopped asking questions.

Maureen was a hard worker and held various jobs. She was employed by Brian Head Town, secretary for the Iron County Planning and Zoning Commission, and worked as a real estate agent, to name a few. But she found her passion in working for the Paiute Indian Tribe of Utah. During the 15 years that she worked there, she became a valued employee and trusted friend to her coworkers. She worked in Social Services, served as tribal secretary for the Paiute Indian Tribal Council and was an active participant on the Restoration Gathering Committee. She volunteered long hours at many events and made herself available to help out in any way that she could. She gave her whole heart to the Tribe and formed lifelong bonds with its members; especially her best friend Patrick Charles.

Maureen was a talented seamstress. In college she sewed many of her own clothes. As a mother, she made us beautiful dresses for Christmas and Easter and impressive Halloween costumes that turned heads and earned much deserved compliments. She took great pride in these projects and the finished products were always masterpieces!

Maureen had many hobbies and interests. She busied herself with projects around the house and was never idle. Whether it was pulling weeds in the garden, riding her 1970’s green Schwinn to the Parowan Gap, or pounding out a Mozart tune on her old upright piano. She sang silly songs passed down from her mother, and entertained us with quirky dances around the house. Her laughter and good nature were contagious.

Maureen also had a green thumb. She was an avid gardener and grew a variety of vegetables; but her tomatoes were the star of the show. She was a great cook and taught us how to make everything from scratch.

Maureen grew up a member of the LDS church, attended seminary and young women’s. Later in life she became more of a spiritual hybrid, drawing truth, wisdom and comfort from multiple sources. She continued to be teachable and receptive as she traveled down her own path towards enlightenment.

Maureen was assertive and outgoing, genuine and kind. There was nothing she wouldn’t do for her family and friends. She loved being a mother and a homemaker. She was delighted to be a grandma and enjoyed spending time with all of her grandkids, playing games (especially Skip-Bo), taking them to the Parowan and Veyo swimming pools, and having sleep overs. She loved all animals, mainly cats, which lovingly earned her the nickname grandma Kitty.

Maureen was nice to everyone, she always saw the good in people and welcomed them into her home with warmth and love. She was very generous, donated to local fund raisers, and always bought from kids going door to door selling goods. She was a loyal friend and treated everyone with respect. She was classy, proper and old-fashioned. Even in her last days, and to our amusement, she would correct our grammar.

Maureen was preceded in death by her parents as well as her siblings Linda, Carolyn, Clarke and Dana. She is survived by her 3 children; Levi (Nichole), Kelly and Abby as well as 8 grandchildren; Drew, Brock, Cadence, Charlie, Azlyn, Dylan, Annika, and Sterling; and 2 great grandchildren; Marley and Dixie.

We would like to express our deep appreciation to VaLynne Nichols and Jon (Yon) Garayalde who helped care for our mother; giving their time, love and companionship, making her last years a little brighter.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Maureen’s honor at Sweet Pea Farm & Orchard 136 South 600 West in Parowan on Sunday, June 7th 11:00 AM to 1:30 PM.