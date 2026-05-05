Christine Francis Ladd

Chris followed her daughter and grandson to Las Vegas. She married Gary Ladd on October 19, 2002, later moving to Cedar city Utah, where she resided until her death.

Christine was a woman of deep faith and was a friend to everyone she met. Chris enjoyed many hobbies, including kayaking and hiking, with a love of the outdoors. She enjoyed getting together with friends, playing board games, pickleball and traveling. But her absolute favorite thing to do was spending time with her family.

She was incredibly close with her daughter Paula and the light of her life, her grandchildren, Niko, Brooklyn, Bianca and Edgar. She was a great grandmother to Nolan, who she absolutely adored. She created memories that her family will cherish. Chris and Paula were best friends and shared a special bond.

Chris had a heart of gold. Unfortunately, Chris committed suicide after being prescribed an antidepressant three months prior to her passing. The family wants to ask that people check in on each other. Pay attention to warning signs. The signs of Chris sinking into a worsening depression were there. The thought of referring to “someone exaggerating their sadness” is unforgivable. Pay attention to those you love and care about.

Chris is survived by her husband, Gary Ladd, her daughter, Paula Tanner (Tom) her grandchildren, Niko (Jazmin) and Brooklyn Tanner, Bianca and Edgar Perea, all of Las Vegas Nevada. Step children Casey Bennett, Jennifer Connely, Lori Guysing. 14 step grandchildren and 18 step great grandchildren. There were no services.