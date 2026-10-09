Isaac R. Williams, age 46, passed away outside Midland, TX on October 13, 2026. He was born in the spring of 1980 in Cedar City, UT to Mark and Carolyn Williams. He was a stubborn, independent soul who lived life on his terms. He had the spirit of a wanderer, and an enormous heart full of love and loyalty for his friends.

Isaac enjoyed the outdoors. He spent countless hours fishing and camping with his family as a child. Isaac spent many years as a mechanic before he started driving big trucks. Trucking offered him the freedom and ability to wander that he loved.

Isaac is preceded in death by his beloved mother Carolyn, his biological father Mark, as well as his grandmother Edith Haynie. He is survived by his Stepdad Mike Strong, Sister Jennifer (Gary) Barnett, and Brother Caleb (Lynae) Williams. He also had a multitude of nieces and nephews.

Services are pending at this time.

“Not all those who wander are lost.” J.R.R. Tolkien