Aulene Jeffery Jeffery Bradshaw

Aulene Jeffery Bradshaw at 97 years old completed her earthly journey and returned home to her Heavenly Father on October 28, 2026, in Cedar City, Utah. She leaves behind a legacy of love, endurance, and devotion to her family.

Aulene was born on August 4,1929, in Delta, Utah to Orvil Fon Jeffery and Donna Jane Petersen Jeffery in the midst of the Great Depression. She rode a horse and buggy to school with her siblings until the Model T became available. She was a very inquisitive child, known for her curiosity. As the oldest of seven children, she was also a great help and support to her family, including at the family store.

Aulene married Truman Wallace Jeffery on January 22, 1946, they were later sealed in the Manti, Utah temple. Together they had four children; Mary Jane, Shirley, Wendy, and Mark. When Mark was just eight months old, Truman was killed in an automobile accident. This was an extremely difficult time for Aulene, but with the care and help of the Lord and of many family members, friends, and others, she was able to piece her life back together. She moved to Provo where she raised her children while working many long, hard nights over 10 years to complete her bachelor’s degree in microbiology from BYU in 1968. She worked in the Provo Hospital and at the BYU Health Center as a Laboratory Technician.

After graduation, she moved her family to Cedar City and began working for Valley View Medical Center. She met Delon Kent Bradshaw, a widower with two children; Kent Jr. and Mary Ann. Aulene and Kent married on March 8, 1969 and they later welcomed two children to their combined family; Russell and Donna. Aulene and Kent spent many happy years together, working to raise their children, fulfill callings (especially as Scout leaders), attend the temple, and tend to their gardens in Cedar City and Hurricane (Kent’s hometown). Aulene lost Kent to leukemia in 1992.

She moved to Delta to care for her aging parents until her mother’s passing. Afterward, she served a full-time mission at the Las Vegas, Nevada Family History Center, which was a fulfillment of a lifetime dream. After her mission, she remained close to family for the remainder of her life, first purchasing her parents’ home in Delta and then in 2005 moving to Cedar City, where she lived down the street from her daughter, Wendy, for 22 years.

Aulene was a woman of great faith who always strove to live and become like her Savior. She was humble, loving, and kind to all, with a vibrant love of learning and a deep desire to share her cherished faith with her family. Exceptionally resourceful, she was never one to waste anything, finding purpose and value in everything around her. She was always present for her family’s big events and always thrilled to see everyone, greeting them with a big hug, and another, and another. She was so proud of her children, her 28 grandchildren and the generations that followed. She joyfully adopted the title of GG as her family grew to include 56 great-grandchildren, and 17 great-great-grandchildren with more on the way. Her loving spirit, unique mind, and example of endurance continue to be an inspiration for all of us who loved her.

Aulene is survived by: her daughters Mary Jane Jeffery Harris (Robert) of Panguitch, Utah, Wendy Jeffery Green, (Garth) of Cedar City, Utah, and Donna Bradshaw, of Newcastle, Utah; sons Mark Truman Jeffery, (Elna) of Tooele, Utah, and Russell Dean Bradshaw, of Ruby Valley, Nevada; step children, Kent Bradshaw (Becky) of Cedar City, Utah and Mary Ann McAllister (Wayne) of Vernal, Utah.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Orvil Fon and Donna Jane Peterson Jeffery; husbands Truman Jeffery and Delon Kent Bradshaw; siblings Dorothy Bladen, Reed Jeffery, Ralph Jeffery, Glen Jeffery; daughter Shirley Burroughs; grandchildren Chloe York, Beau Burroughs; and great-grandchildren, Kira Burroughs and Truman Yardley.

Special thank you to the Stonehenge Care Center and Cedar Health and Rehabilitation staff for their devoted love and service for our mother and grandmother. Thank you also to Ethan Bunker and his staff for the wonderful, loving hospice care during her time of need.

Funeral services will be held Monday, November 2, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. at the Cedar Stake Center (400 South 100 East, Cedar City, Utah). The viewing will be held that morning prior to the service from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Delta Cemetery on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at 12:00 p.m., under the direction of the Southern Utah Mortuary. To view a livestream of the service and share online condolences, please visit www.mortuary.org.