Robert Lane

He began his growing years in California but his family relocated to Minnesota when he was in elementary school to experience the family’s Chippawa culture. Their family ended up back in California and that’s where he graduated from Arcadia High School.

After graduation, Robert acquired a job with Southern California Gas Company. This is where he stayed for all his working career. He started as a crew assistant and retired as a Field Operation Supervisor.

One of Robert’s interests was working on cars and as he grew older, his car collection also grew. His love for cars became a lifelong adventure. His other hobbies included: martial arts and playing in the sand dunes in Pismo Beach. He got his pilot’s license and participated in the San Bernardino Rifle Club in which he was awarded marksmanship trophies. He also volunteered as a Jr. High Football coach.

From a previous marriage he had two children, Tami and Sherri. In 1990 he met Arlene Mendoza and they were married in 1996. In 2006, after Arlene retired, they moved to Cedar City, Utah where for the past twenty years, have enjoyed time together on golf courses, off roading in their side-by-side and taking trips in their RV.

Robert will be missed immensely. He was known for his sweet hugs, his kindness and thoughtfulness. He was very considerate, a true gentleman.

He is survived by his caring wife Arlene, her son Alfred and his two daughters, Tami and Sheri.

A special thanks to; Anna Garcia, Loraine Nelms, Jeff and Mary Plumb, Holly Underwood, Dr. Newman, the CWC Group, the Catholic Thrift store, our Crest View Neighbors and all our dear friends who have helped in these past months.

We invite all who knew Robert to share memories and pictures on his memorial page at CedarValleyFuneral.com

A memorial service will be held for Robert on Monday, November 23, 2026 at 10:30 a.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church. All those who knew Robert and Arlene are invited to attend his service.