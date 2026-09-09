Gayle Garrett

Gayle was born on October 8, 1942, in Delta, Utah to Max and Della Johnson. As the oldest daughter, she learned from an early age the value of hard work, responsibility, and service. She spent much of her childhood helping on the family farm and was always willing to step in wherever she was needed. She also helped her mother in the family bakery, rising early to assist with the baking. Her willingness to work hard and serve others remained a defining part of her character throughout her life.

Gayle lived a life centered on love, family, faith, service, and devotion to those she held dear. She kept herself busy and engaged in meaningful and worthwhile endeavors, always finding ways to contribute, help, and make a difference in the lives of others.

On September 9, 1961, Gayle and Richard were married in the Manti, Utah Temple. Their marriage was built on love and faith. Together, they created a beautiful family and dedicated their lives to their faith, to one another and to their children.

Gayle worked for Southern Utah University for many years and took great pride in her education and accomplishments. While she achieved much throughout her life, her greatest joy and most treasured role was that of wife and mother. She devoted herself wholeheartedly to caring for, supporting, and serving her family. Spending hours canning, gardening, preparing meals, and gathering the family around the table for good food and wonderful connection. She was the heart of the home and was always willing to give of her time, talents, and love to those around her.

Family was the center of Gayle’s life and the greatest source of her joy. She loved her children and that was evident in everything she did, from camping trips to dessert nights to family work projects, she wanted her family to spend time together. Her unwavering dedication, kindness, and selflessness touched the lives of her family in countless ways. She created a home filled with love, warmth, faith, and belonging. Her influence will continue to be felt for generations to come by all who were blessed to know her.

Gayle’s love for her family was matched only by her love and devotion to her Savior, Jesus Christ. She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many capacities throughout her life. She was a dedicated servant, a compassionate leader, and a wonderful example to those she served. She and Richard also had the opportunity to serve a mission together for the Church, an experience that was deeply meaningful to both of them.

Gayle leaves behind a beautiful and lasting legacy. Though her passing leaves an emptiness in the hearts of those who loved her, her example, her faith, her kindness, and the memories she created will live on through the generations. The mark she made on this world will not fade. It will continue through her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and all those whose lives she touched.

Gayle is survived by her children: Kyle (Suzette) Garrett, Kevin (Cheryl) Garrett, Allen (Tonya) Garrett, Scott (Marney) Garrett, Eric (Erica) Garrett, Tiffani (Mike) Hacken, Todd (Haley) Garrett, and Angelene (Brian) McCauley, along with her 37 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her three brothers and three sisters and their spouses, all of whom she loves dearly.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Richard James Garrett; her parents, Max and Della Johnson; and her beloved grandchild, Jordan James Garrett.

Gayle will be remembered most for the love she gave so freely, the devotion she showed to her family, her unwavering faith, and the lasting example she set for all who knew and loved her. Her life was a gift to her family and to everyone fortunate enough to cross her path. Though she is no longer with us, her love, her legacy, and the lessons she taught will remain in the hearts of her family forever.

Funeral services for Gayle will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (1120 W. Greenslake Drive, Cedar City, UT). Viewings will be held on Friday, September 25, 2026, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Southern Utah Mortuary (190 N. 300 W., Cedar City, UT) and on Saturday, prior to the funeral, from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at the Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. To view a livestream of the service and share online condolences, please visit www.mortuary.org.