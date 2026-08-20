Ellen Hensley (Ryan Ray)

Ellen Hensley passed away August 21, 2026 in St George, UT, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Westlake, Ohio, on

May 15, 1999 to Randy Ray and April Dawn Hensley.

From the day she was born, she was a gentle and beautiful soul. She was a multi talented musician and an artist. She picked up drumsticks when she was three and started guitar when she was twelve and never looked back. She had a beautiful voice. She became a tattoo artist later and also painted beautifully. She was soft spoken and kind, and always had a quiet well reasoned response even if she disagreed with you. She created a circle of friends wherever she went. She loved nature and animals. The world has lost a very special person, who had a sweet crooked grin and gentle laugh.

Her siblings: Naomi, Holly, Michael, Donald and Autumn will miss her forever. She was reunited with her sister, Trysta, who died in 2021 and her parents, whom she lost at a young age. Her father died of cancer when she was 8 and she lost her mother to cancer when she was 17. Our family is bereft, having lost so many that we loved but we have hope that we will see them again.

Ellen met Meg Scott in 2024 and they were married June 21, 2025 at the Iron Springs resort.

They were soulmates and enjoyed life together as they explored nature and the surroundings of beautiful southern Utah. Meg and Ellen were a wonderful example of the ideal couple as they chose togetherness in all their days. They loved each other, heart and soul.

Ellen worked for Chrysalis corporation and put everything she had into serving handicapped members of our community. She worked her heart out and her clients loved her dearly. She had a natural ability to work with people who struggled, making them feel secure and valuable.

While we have lost her, we will never forget her. She will always be a part of our lives and we rejoice in the time we had together. Ellen is survived by her wife, Megan and her beloved siblings as well as many friends and family whose lives she touched along the way. A memorial was held in Cedar City and our family will celebrate her life in Ohio at a later date. We ask all families to show each other a little more love, in memory of our El and cling to life as a gift from God.