A report of a pickup driving “all over the road” on Interstate 15 led to the arrest of a 28-year-old man now facing a felony DUI charge in Iron County.

Anthony Michael Howell was arrested Oct. 20 after Utah Highway Patrol troopers stopped his red Dodge pickup at a truck stop in Parowan.

According to charging documents filed in 5th District Court, the investigation began when Cedar Dispatch received a report of a pickup driving erratically near mile marker 102 on southbound I-15.

A trooper located the vehicle near mile marker 78 and noticed its windows appeared to have excessively dark tint.

The driver pulled into the TA truck stop in Parowan, where troopers followed.

Police reported smelling alcohol inside the pickup and observing that Howell had glossy eyes and slow, deliberate speech.

He allegedly told the trooper his California driver’s license had been revoked because of a previous DUI offense.

Howell agreed to perform field sobriety tests, which officers said revealed signs of impairment. A preliminary breath test also indicated the presence of alcohol.

During the investigation, troopers discovered an unlabeled prescription bottle in the center console containing unidentified pills that later tested positive for amphetamines, charging documents state.

Howell was arrested and booked into the Iron County Jail. His pickup was impounded.

Prosecutors filed four charges against Howell, including third-degree felony DUI involving a prior felony conviction and a class A misdemeanor for possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance.

He also faces a class C misdemeanor for drinking alcohol in a vehicle and an infraction for illegal window tint.

During his initial court appearance, prosecutors requested that Howell be held without bail. Fifth District Judge Meb Anderson granted the request and appointed attorney Steven Nielsen to represent him.

Court records indicate a detention review was held a few days later but there have been no new updates made in the case. Howell is scheduled for another court hearing Nov. 18 before Judge Randall Skanchy.