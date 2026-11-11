It was quite some time ago that I learned as a Boy Scout about displaying, caring for, and especially retiring a worn American flag. I knew that burning a flag was the proper way to retire it, but I was never entirely sure what that process looked like in practice.

Last week, the answer became very clear.

As I drove down Main Street in Parowan, I noticed a group of students setting up tables, chairs and flag poles near the Veterans Memorial by the Old Rock Church. I soon learned they were preparing for the annual flag retirement ceremony scheduled for the following day. For several years I had seen the sign at Parowan High School that read, “Retire your worn flag with honor here,” so I decided to attend the ceremony on November 6.

I wasn’t sure what to expect, but as I approached the town square the next morning, I was amazed to see what appeared to be nearly the entire student body walking toward the park.

Gathered at the Veterans Memorial were hundreds of students, faculty, veterans, and community members. Serving as master of ceremonies was former Parowan teacher and Army veteran Jim Shurtleff. Four years ago, Shurtleff and former high school principal Kim Bailey approached the city with the idea of creating a formal ceremony that would allow worn and unserviceable American flags to be retired with the dignity and respect they deserve.

As the ceremony began, emotion could be heard in Shurtleff’s voice as he recited Ralph Waldo Emerson’s “Concord Hymn,” recalling the “shot heard round the world” that marked the beginning of the American Revolution. Gesturing toward the Veterans Memorial, he reminded students that many of their own relatives’ names are engraved there, men and women who served to defend this flag now being honored.

The students listened intently.

Vice Principal Amanda Renzello, also an Army veteran, followed with heartfelt remarks that captured the purpose of the ceremony perfectly: “The fabric wears out, but our ideals never will.” It was one of those lump-in-your-throat moments that set the tone for what followed.

Several invited veterans, under the direction of Iron County Sheriff Ken Carpenter, stood ready as students stepped forward carrying neatly folded flags. One by one, they presented them to the veterans, who carefully placed them into large burn barrels for retirement.

The morning was remarkably quiet. Aside from the crackling fires and the occasional footsteps, there was little sound as more than 300 worn flags were retired with honor and respect.

As the final flag smoldered, a veteran played a moving rendition of the bugle call “Retreat.” Veterans stood at attention and rendered a final salute as the fires slowly died down and the ceremony came to a close.

I was told that some people had even driven from Cedar City to leave their flags and be part of the event. The entire morning carried a sense of reverence, pageantry, and dignity you might see at ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery.

We have many fine traditions here in Parowan. This is one of the newer ones, held shortly before Veterans Day, but it is certainly worth experiencing. Perhaps next year, you’ll bring a worn flag to retire and join us for this meaningful community event.