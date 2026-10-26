By Shawn Teigen, Utah Foundation

Voters need nonpartisan information to make informed decisions about hotly debated issues. As voters begin filling out their ballots, a Utah Foundation report adds new information to help them decide on the constitutional amendments. For instance:

Amendment A

Consolidating types of public notices and moving away from the newspaper requirement is part of a broader trend in Utah. The Salt Lake Tribune reaches more than four times as many people in a month as the Utah Public Notice website does in a year. Almost two-thirds of states require their constitutional amendments to be published in newspapers. Two-thirds of Western states directly distribute official information about proposed constitutional amendments to voters or households.

Amendment B

Had it been law since 1900, Amendment B would have affected one ballot initiative.

In addition, On the Ballot: Constitutional Amendments, November 3, 2026, helps people understand these issues by offering key questions to guide their decisions.

“The Utah Constitution is clearly a very important document,” said Utah Foundation President Shawn Teigen. “Our newest On the Ballot report helps voters understand the amendments from an organization that takes no stand on either one.”

The On the Ballot report [is] available on the Utah Foundation’s website.