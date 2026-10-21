By May Hunter, For Iron County Today

The Cedar City Senior Activity Center brought back the excitement of high school days with a month of nostalgic festivities, themed activities, and community spirit throughout the month of September. Participants enjoyed an opportunity to reminisce, make new friends, and celebrate the joy of togetherness.

The celebration featured several special events, including:

Homecoming Dance: Live music by Spilbeedog brought participants together for an enjoyable evening of music, dancing, and socializing.

Banner Painting: Members showed their creativity by designing decorative high school banners to add to the festive atmosphere.

Spirit Week Activities: Themed programming included speed friending, special activities, and royalty voting for members ages 60 and older.

Tailgate Party and Royalty Crowning: The festivities concluded with a lively tailgate party, a “Dress to Impress” dance, and the crowning of the homecoming king and queen. Congratulations to King Terry Nelson and Queen Mariana Francisco!

The celebration offered participants a wonderful opportunity to relive cherished high school memories while creating new ones.

Something for Everyone at the Senior Center

The Cedar City Senior Center offers a welcoming environment where older adults can stay active, meet new people, share memories, and build lasting friendships. Each month brings opportunities for fun, social interaction, and community involvement.

Everyone is welcome to attend, regardless of where they live.

The center offers a variety of activities and programs, including:

Bingo

Billiards and table tennis

Computer access

Fit & Fab exercise classes

Folk dancing

Ham radio

Knitting

Off-Highway Club

Parkinson’s support group

Pinochle

Quilting

Tai Chi

Yoga

In addition to recreational activities, the center provides valuable services to support older adults in the community. Transportation assistance is available for those unable to drive, allowing participants to enjoy activities such as Bingo and a nutritious lunch.

Lunch is served every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday at noon. Meals on Wheels services are also available to qualifying homebound seniors ages 60 and older.

Whether you are looking to stay physically active, discover a new hobby, reconnect with old friends, or make new ones, the Cedar City Senior Center offers something for everyone.

For more information about activities, meals, or available services, contact:

Cedar City Senior Center

489 E. 200 S.

Cedar City, Utah

435-586-0832

Parowan Senior Center

685 N. 300 E.

Parowan, Utah

435-477-8925