By Iron County Today Staff, For Iron County Today

CEDAR CITY — A 40-year-old woman was arrested Friday night after allegedly driving her vehicle into the Cedar Bowling Center twice, causing an estimated $130,000 in structural damage.

Cedar City police responded to the bowling alley on North Minersville Highway at approximately 11:43 p.m. following reports of a vehicle crashing into the north side of the building.

Officers identified the driver as Chantell Strong, who was found sitting inside her Land Rover when police arrived. According to a police report, Strong was speaking on the phone and appeared emotionally distressed.

Surveillance footage obtained by investigators showed Strong speaking with the driver of another vehicle before the incident. After the other driver left, Strong allegedly accelerated into the bowling alley wall, reversed her vehicle and struck the building a second time.

“Following an initial investigation at the scene, responding officers determined the act to be intentional,” Cedar City Police Sgt. Kirk Lovell said.

Investigators did not believe Strong was under the influence at the time of the incident. According to police reports, she made statements suggesting she was experiencing emotional distress. While her injuries were not considered serious, she was taken to a local hospital for evaluation before being booked into the Iron County Jail.

The crashes caused significant structural damage to the bowling center, estimated at approximately $130,000. No injuries were reported among those inside the building at the time.

Strong was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving and criminal mischief.