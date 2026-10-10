From Melanie Hall, Utah Department of Commerce

Court gives preliminary approval to plan returning settlement money to consumers who overpaid for generic drugs

Utahns who paid for certain generic drugs between May 2009 and December 2019 may be eligible for compensation. On September 8, 2026, the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut gave preliminary approval to a plan to distribute approximately $96.5 million in settlement funds.

Utah and 47 other states and territories reached those settlements with generic drug manufacturers Glenmark, Lannett, Bausch, Apotex, Heritage, and Heritage’s parent company, Emcure. The states allege these companies illegally conspired to inflate the prices of generic drugs by violating antitrust and consumer protection laws. The settling companies have not admitted wrongdoing.

How to file a claim

If you purchased a generic drug on the settlement drug list between May 2009 and December 2019, you may be eligible for compensation. To check eligibility or file a claim, call 1-866-290-0182 (Toll-Free), email [email protected] or visit www.AGGenericDrugs.com. The claim deadline is March 8, 2027.

Litigation background

Utah belongs to a coalition of nearly every state and territory pursuing a series of antitrust cases against the generic drug industry. The investigation began in 2016 and has produced four complaints:

The first complaint, filed in 2016, names Heritage, 17 other companies and two individual executives over 15 generic drugs.

The second complaint, filed in 2019, targets Teva Pharmaceuticals and 21 other major generic manufacturers, along with 16 senior executives.

The third complaint covers 80 topical generic drugs worth billions of dollars in U.S. sales. It names 26 companies and 10 individuals and will be the first case tried.

The fourth complaint alleges that Novartis AG, Sandoz Group AG and Sandoz AG are liable for Sandoz’s alleged conduct and for fraudulently transferring assets.

The states built these cases on testimony from cooperating witnesses, millions of documents, and an extensive phone record database. Seven pharmaceutical executives are cooperating with the states. The complaints allege that competing executives met and communicated regularly, giving them opportunities to reach illegal agreements. According to the complaints, defendants used phrases like “fair share,” “playing nice in the sandbox” and “responsible competitor” to discourage competition, raise prices and enforce a culture of collusion.

Utah was joined in the announcement by Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Northern Mariana Islands, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, U.S. Virgin Islands, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.