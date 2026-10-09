More than two years after an arrest warrant was issued, a Cedar City man was arrested Sept. 29 in an Iron County child sexual abuse case.

Terry Shaw, 43, faces one count of rape of a child and two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, all first-degree felonies.

The Iron County Attorney’s Office filed the charges in March 2024, alleging Shaw sexually assaulted a 12-year-old child in Iron County five years earlier in 2019.

At the time, prosecutors said investigators had been unable to locate him and asked the court to issue an arrest warrant.

A warrant was issued April 3, 2024.

“Despite good faith efforts to locate Shaw, his whereabouts are unknown,” the charging document states.

The incident was initially reported in February 2023, according to court records filed in 5th District Court. The child later described the alleged assault to law enforcement during an interview at the Children’s Justice Center.

On Sept. 11, Fifth District Judge Meb Anderson signed an amended arrest warrant directing that Shaw be arrested and held without bail. The warrant authorized officers to pursue him outside Utah if he had fled the state.

Shaw’s initial appearance was scheduled for Oct. 6 at 9 a.m. before Anderson in Cedar City.