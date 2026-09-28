By Marty Warburton, Cedar City Music Arts

CCMA’s 97th season hit the ground running mid-September with the presentation of John Reischman & the Jaybirds as the season opener. They were a hit!

On the heels of the inaugural event are the Spanish Brass from, you guessed it, Spain! A quintet of like minded countrymen with an inherent appreciation of all instruments brass. These gentlemen are not new to southern Utah, This will mark the 3rd appearance of the Spanish Brass at the Heritage Center Theater within the last 20 years. They must be doing something right.

This internationally acclaimed group was founded in 1989, originating within the Spanish National Youth Orchestra (JONDE). The ensemble has spent over 3 decades establishing itself as one of the most dynamic and versatile chamber groups in classical music.

Winners of Spain’s prestigious 2020 National Music Prize, Spanish Brass is one of the world’s most intricate brass quintets. Their performances span classical masterpieces, contemporary commissions, and cross-genre collaborations, captivating global audiences with their exceptional technical brilliance, artistic versatility, and their charismatic showmanship.

The Brass will overtake the Heritage Center Theater on Tuesday, October 6th beginning at 10 in the morning. Busloads of Iron County School District students will be brought to the theater for an up close and personal experience with the Spanish Brass consisting of a private concert and a Q&A segment. The main concert will be at 7:30pm on Tuesday, October 6th. Doors open at 6:30pm, seating at 7pm. The following day, the Brass will actually visit a high school and a middle school to conduct a Masterclass.

Cedar City Music Arts is working hard to keep the tradition of live music alive and flourishing here in southern Utah. Music that brings people and cultures together, music that is meant to be felt as well as heard, music that travels the world and somehow finds it’s way to our little corner of the planet. Consider becoming a Cedar City Music Arts supporter by simply purchasing a season ticket package. There are eight more wonderful artists to come.

Go to cedarcitymusicarts.org, or the Heritage Center Theater Box Office for Tickets.