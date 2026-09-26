Southern Utah University (SUU) and its Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games department will host the Coal Creek Classic football rivalry between Canyon View High School and Cedar High School on Friday, Oct. 2.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. at the Eccles Coliseum, marking the 30th meeting between the two schools. The rivalry game, presented by State Bank of Southern Utah, will feature two Iron County School District schools as part of an enhanced relationship between SUU and ICSD. Cedar High School will serve as the home team for the game.

“We are thrilled to host one of our community’s unifying events on our campus this year,” said Jon Oglesby, Assistant Vice President, Sports and Destination Engagement at SUU. “It is an honor to welcome the Canyon View and Cedar communities to our campus, providing prospective students an opportunity to experience the SUU campus while enjoying a celebration of their high school accomplishments.”

Tickets for the game can be purchased online at GoFan prior to the game, and cash will be accepted at the Eccles Coliseum southwest gate. UHSAA annual and silver passes will be accepted on-site. Parking will be available for the game in designated free lots, which include Lots 2, 10, 11, 12, and 14 on the SUU campus.

Additionally, fans are reminded to follow the clear bag policy for SUU events, which permits one clear bag no larger than 12”x12”x6”. Diaper bags, seat cushions, factory-sealed water bottles, blankets, and ponchos are allowed in the stadium.

SUU will host a variety of high school and UHSAA events throughout the academic year, including the UHSAA State Football championships on Nov. 14 and the Café Sabor Thunderbird Drill Invitational on Dec. 11-12.

For more information on the Larry H. Miller Utah Summer Games, visit utahsummergames.org.