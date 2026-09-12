Jim Herlihy, Alzheimer’s Association

Loved ones, caregivers and supporters of Utahns living with Alzheimer’s disease will come together Saturday morning, Sept. 19, for the Cedar City Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

One of seven Alzheimer’s Association of Utah Walks to End Alzheimer’s in 2026, the Walk in Cedar City will raise funds to provide essential services to families and support research to find a cure. The Walk has a fundraising goal of $16,500. Collectively, the seven Utah Walks have a target of over $624,000.

There are 38,300 Utahns among more than 7.4 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s, the sixth-leading cause of death and the only leading disease without a prevention or cure.

“The toll from Alzheimer’s disease is rising relentlessly, and will continue to do so until we find a cure,” said Lisa Phinney, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association of Utah. “Every dollar we can raise for research to find a cure is an investment in our health and that of future generations.”

The proceeds from the Walks are the primary source of funds for the Alzheimer’s Association of Utah, enabling it to continue to provide the information, programs and services for those who receive an Alzheimer’s diagnosis, as well as services for their family and caregivers. All of those services are provided at no charge.

Walks also support research to find a cure. The Alzheimer’s Association is the world’s leading non-profit funder of Alzheimer’s research. Currently, it is funding 1,220 projects with over $490 million in 59 countries on six continents.

Walk in Cedar City

Registration for the Cedar City Walk to End Alzheimer’s opens at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at the Utah Shakespeare Festival, 195 W. Center St. Opening ceremonies begin at 10 a.m.

To register, volunteer or make a donation to any of the seven Utah Walks to End Alzheimer’s, go to act.alz.org/utahwalks. For more information, contact Britny Patino at [email protected] or 435-359-4819.

Edward Jones, Biogen, Eisai and Axsome are national sponsors of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Key facts about Alzheimer’s disease