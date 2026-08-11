From Mary Nelson, Cedar City Offices

CEDAR CITY, UT – Cedar City officials are asking residents to shut off all outside water use until Thursday August 13, 2026 at 8pm, due to a well pump failure and a supply line leak, while city crews repair the well and supply line.

“To ensure our system has enough water for us to drink and other indoor use, we are mandating city-wide exterior watering restriction,” said Mayor Nelson. “This will allow us to get the line fixed and refill all of our storage tanks and restore normal system functions.”

The cause of the well pump and supply line leak are unknown. Crews are determining the cause as they address the needed repairs on site. Updates will be provided on the city website and social media pages.