A Cedar City man was recently arrested after allegedly selling drugs to confidential informants four times before investigators found suspected drugs and a handgun in his home.

Isaias Jose Gonzalez-Marquez, 23, was taken into custody July 20 after members of the Iron/Garfield/Beaver Drug Task Force searched his home and allegedly found a large quantity of suspected drugs, a handgun and ammunition.

Court documents do not identify the types or quantities of drugs allegedly sold during the controlled purchases or specify what substances were later found in the home.

Gonzalez-Marquez is facing seven third-degree felony charges, including multiple counts of distributing a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute, child endangerment and prohibited firearm conduct. He also faces a class B misdemeanor charge of possessing drug paraphernalia.

The investigation began months before his arrest when confidential informants working under the direction of the Task Force allegedly arranged to purchase controlled substances from Gonzalez-Marquez.

Investigators reported conducting controlled purchases April 20, May 8, June 18 and July 7. During each transaction, a confidential informant allegedly exchanged Task Force money for drugs provided by Gonzalez-Marquez, court documents state.

Agents said they watched Gonzalez-Marquez arrive at each meeting in a black Mercedes-Benz registered to him at his Cedar City address. Each alleged transaction was also recorded using audio and video equipment.

Police executed a search warrant July 20 at the home Gonzalez-Marquez shared with his fiancée and their two young children.

During the search, investigators reported finding a large quantity of suspected drugs similar to those allegedly purchased by the confidential informants. Agents also found a handgun, ammunition and multiple items of drug paraphernalia throughout the residence, the affidavit states.

The handgun and suspected drugs were allegedly stored together on a shelf inside a closet in an unlocked bedroom. Investigators said the items were easily accessible to the children living in the home.

On July 28, defense attorney Kenneth Combs filed a motion asking the court to set bail and allow Gonzalez-Marquez to be released under house arrest with the highest available level of pretrial supervision.

Combs argued Gonzalez-Marquez is not a flight risk, noting he has lived in Cedar City since 2021 and has several relatives in the area, adding that Gonzalez-Marquez was employed as a machinist at the time of his arrest. He continues to have a job with the same company, the motion states.

The defense also noted that Gonzalez-Marquez has two young children, ages 3 years and 9 months, and has a limited adult criminal history consisting of a previous misdemeanor DUI conviction in Nevada.

Gonzalez-Marquez’s fiancée, Sofia Maestes, also submitted a letter supporting his release, describing him as an involved father and the primary provider for their family. She said he has worked for the same company for five years, advancing from sanding metal to working as a CNC machinist and regularly working overtime to support the household.

Maestes acknowledged Gonzalez-Marquez has struggled with marijuana use and said he has expressed a desire to stop using it and seek professional help.

The request for release is expected to be addressed during the Aug. 5 hearing.