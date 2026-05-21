By Tracie Sullivan, For Iron County Today

A stabbing, a school swatting incident and a shooting tied to a child sexual abuse material investigation kept law enforcement agencies across Iron County busy over the past week.

The incidents, which stacked up over just a few days, prompted responses from multiple agencies across the county, including Cedar City Police Department, Iron County Sheriff’s Office, Utah Highway Patrol and Iron Metro SWAT.

Officials said the incidents highlighted both the challenges and coordination involved when multiple high-priority calls occur within a short period of time.

“These situations, they’re never anything that anybody wants to go through. They’re never things that we want our community to experience, but they’re things that we train for, we practice, we walk through, we talk about, we’re constantly preparing for,” Cedar City Police Sgt. Kirk Lovell said.

The week began with a shooting incident tied to a child sexual abuse material investigation.

Authorities said a man was critically injured May 11 after shooting himself while Cedar City Police officers served a warrant at his home. No officers were injured during the incident.

As of Friday, no criminal charges had been filed related to the investigation, and the individual remained hospitalized in intensive care.

Another major incident followed the next day when officers responded to reports of a man suffering from multiple stab wounds near a residence in Cedar City.

According to charging documents, officers found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds to his body and head before following a blood trail back to a trailer residence. Investigators later identified the suspect as Arturo Jose Borges, 34.

The Iron Metro SWAT Team, a multi-agency tactical team made up of personnel from law enforcement agencies throughout Iron County, also responded to assist during the incident.

Police said Borges was later located at another trailer, where officers took him into custody after surrounding the residence and ordering him to come outside.

Borges allegedly told officers, “I did the crime, it was me, I did it,” before declining to speak further, the affidavit states.

Originally booked on attempted aggravated assault and attempted aggravated burglary charges, Borges now faces amended charges including attempted aggravated murder, aggravated burglary and aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, according to court records filed Friday.

The week also included a large law enforcement response after swatting threats prompted lockdowns at Canyon View High School and Canyon View Middle School.

Iron County Sheriff’s Lt. Shawn Peterson said the response drew more than 40 law enforcement officers, along with firefighters and medical personnel, as agencies across Iron County worked together to secure campuses, clear buildings and reunite students with their families.

“Every time those types of calls come in, we’re going to take them seriously because the day we don’t is the day that we’re going to be wrong,” Peterson said.

Peterson described the response as a coordinated effort between agencies throughout the county, with officers, deputies and specialized teams sharing manpower and resources as the situation unfolded.

“We have a metro team composed of team members from nearly all the agencies,” he said. “When we have these incidents, we come together and we work with whatever agency is needing our services.”

Lovell echoed that sentiment, saying the incidents demonstrated the importance of preparation and interagency coordination.

“Iron County is a great place to live because we have support from one another,” Lovell said. “We watch out for each other. We share resources, we share intelligence, we fill in for each other.”

Officials said the week’s incidents placed significant demands on manpower and emergency resources while also giving agencies an opportunity to coordinate responses and work together under pressure.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to be able to work together,” Lovell said, “and should there be an incident, I think we’re better prepared.”