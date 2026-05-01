Cost & Reminders

The cost of fuelwood permits is still $5 per cord with a four-cord minimum purchase. The maximum removal limit is 12 cords per individual permit holder per calendar year. Fuelwood permits are required prior to collecting or removing any forest product, including fuelwood, from U. S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service lands. Permit holders must possess a physical copy of the load tag while gathering firewood and note the number of cords collected until the permit is filled. If purchasing online, be sure to print the load tag before heading out to the forest.

Firewood maps for each district are available on the Dixie National Forest’s Forest Products Permits webpage.

If you have questions or are ready to purchase your fuelwood permit, please visit or contact our offices below:

Supervisor’s Office, 8 a.m. to noon and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. 820 N. Main Street, Cedar City, UT 84721; (435) 865-3700.

Public Lands Visitor Center and Interagency Office, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. 4001 E. Aviator Drive, St. George, UT 84790; 435-688-3200.

Red Canyon Visitor Center, Visit the Red Canyon Visitor Center website for hours of operation. 5375 UT-12, Panguitch, UT 84759; (435)-676-2676.

Escalante Ranger District and Interagency Office, Closed Sunday and Monday. Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; (435)-826-5499.

About the Forest Service: The USDA Forest Service has for more than 100 years brought people and communities together to answer the call of conservation. Grounded in world-class science and technology– and rooted in communities–the Forest Service connects people to nature and to each other. The Forest Service cares for shared natural resources in ways that promote lasting economic, ecological, and social vitality. The agency manages 193 million acres of public land, provides assistance to state and private landowners, maintains the largest wildland fire and forestry research organizations in the world. The Forest Service also has either a direct or indirect role in stewardship of about 900 million forested acres within the U.S., of which over 130 million acres are urban forests where most Americans live.