By Haven Scott, True Life Center

True Life Center announces the return of its annual Go Conference, taking place March 27–29 in Cedar City. Centered on the theme Go Local, this year’s event challenges the Southern Utah community to bridge the gap between mission work and local impact — demonstrating that the call to serve begins at home.

“The Go Local theme is about recognizing that every follower of Jesus is called to live on mission exactly where they are,” Pastor Pete Akins says. “Whether that is in Cape Town, South Africa, or right here in our own backyard, we seek to equip our church family to embrace their calling with purpose.”

All are invited to join in a time of worship featuring music, dance, and prayer at this faith-based conference, which is free and open to the public. While there is no cost to attend, donations to help offset production expenses are appreciated. Featured speakers include:

Jason and Nikki Albelo

With more than 25 years of ministry experience, Jason and Nikki Albelo serve as Regional Coordinators for Foursquare Missions International, overseeing work across 15 nations in Southern Africa. Jason, a former U.S. Marine Corps Captain, also serves as the International Training Lead for Foursquare Disaster Relief. Nikki is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker with a focus on leadership health. Together, they transition annually between Cape Town, South Africa, and Gresham, Oregon, dedicated to equipping global leaders for the Great Commission.

Rod and Donna Koop

Rod and Donna Koop have spent more than 30 years in Foursquare ministry and are returning to nurture seeds that were sown decades ago. As the founders of North of Hope, they have spent the last 15 years empowering indigenous Alaskans through practical assistance and outreach. Rod is an expert in church multiplication and the author of “Uncharted Waters.”

Billy Calderwood

A veteran pastor and former Supervisor for the Foursquare Western District, Billy Calderwood is a specialist in pastoral leadership and leadership recruitment and development. He is currently the Executive Director of Kid’s Scripture Songs, collaborating with world-class animators to increase biblical literacy in the next generation. Based in Southern California, Billy is also an entrepreneur and co-owner of Toastique Porter Ranch restaurant, where he focuses on building missional bridges over a table of good food.

Will Fillingham

Will Fillingham leads The Bridge church in Christiansburg, Virginia, a diverse international congregation representing 12 nations. Recognized with the Foursquare church Hope Award for exceptional ministry impact, Fillingham is a key architect of the African Awareness Conference and has spearheaded major infrastructure projects in Congo. Known for his entrepreneurial approach to global missions, Will focuses on fostering deep partnerships between American and international church leaders.

Pete Akins

Pastor Pete Akins founded True Life Center in 2002 after moving to Cedar City with his family to plant roots in the community. Akins says past conference attendees have left with lifted spirits, lessons to cope with anxiety, and tips to improve family relations, while making new friends, too.

If you go:

Friday, March 27: Opening Session and Keynote

Saturday, March 28: Leadership Workshops & Global Mission Deep-Dives

Sunday, March 29: Celebration Service

Get the full Schedule and Register on the True Life Center website www.truelife.center/go-conference For more information, call (435) 867-0405.