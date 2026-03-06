March 17 and 18, at 7:30 PM at Cedar City’s Heritage Theater

Cedar City: John Mead Dance Company (JMDC), cordially invites you to see ENCORE!, March 17 and 18, at 7:30 PM at the Heritage Theater in Cedar City, Utah. Don’t miss Cedar City’s own, adult, professional dance company as they perform this energetic, family-friendly show!

This performance will feature Aaron Copland’s entire western-themed classic, Rodeo – which will be performed in celebration of America’s 250th anniversary! (JMDC presented 2 sections of Rodeo with the Orchestra of Southern Utah on February 19th of this year). Also on the concert will be excerpts from JMDC's exuberant Ode to Folk Dance, which premiered last October to audience acclaim, and a new work created by Mr. Mead, especially for this performance!

JMDC’s mission as a professional dance company in southern Utah, is to provide a much-needed professional career path in dance for aspiring local dancers. Students graduating from area dance studios and university dance departments, currently must travel far outside of the southern Utah area to find adult, professional work in dance. JMDC seeks to address this need by providing professional work opportunities in dance right here in Cedar City.

JMDC’s Artistic Director/Choreographer, John Mead, is internationally recognized as a choreographer, performer and educator. Working professionally over the past 35 years, he has choreographed over 200 works, which have been performed in Canada, China, France, Greece, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, and the United States.

Mr. Mead strives to create authentic, deeply felt choreographic work that speaks to fundamental, universal human values. He is the Founder and Artistic Director of the John Mead Dance Company, which, after having been successfully based in Singapore for 15 years, has recently relocated to Cedar City, Utah.

John Mead Dance Company is located in Cedar City, UT. More information about the company can be found in JMDCs website: johnmeaddanceco.com. Contact the company at

[email protected] Tickets are available through the Heritage Theater in Cedar City through their website: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35507/production/1267418, or by calling 435-865-2882.