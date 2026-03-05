By Nancy Dalton, Cedar City Farmers Market

CEDAR CITY, UT — Your family-friendly Cedar City Farmers Market is moving March 7 to its new location at Design & Flooring, 2232 North Main Street.

“While long-time customers will remember this as the original site of the Farmers Market from over 25 years ago, returning to this historic location allows us to reconnect with our roots and celebrate the growth of our market community,” said Market Manager Nancy Dalton.

“We appreciate IFA’s longstanding support of nine years,” said Dalton, adding, “We are grateful for Design & Flooring and Steve and Celeste Johnson’s willingness to host the Cedar City Farmers Market, and we look forward to continuing our tradition of serving the needs of our community.”

The Cedar City Farmers Market provides farmers, bakers, artisans, and youth entrepreneurs with an opportunity to sell their local homemade products every Saturday, regardless of the weather, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Our Farmers Market also provides an option for families and individuals to purchase their meats, eggs, honey, produce, sauerkraut, and baked goods from local ranchers, farmers, and bakers,” said Dalton, adding that consumers get to know the people who grow and bring local produce and foods to the Farmers Market every Saturday.

During the winter months, the market is smaller, as it is primarily farmers and bakers who provide meats, eggs, produce, honey, and baked goods to the community, which has come to depend on the market each Saturday for quality food items, Dalton said.

Starting in April, artisans with their handcrafted items begin returning to the Farmers Market. Local farmers and gardeners start showing up in June when their gardens begin to produce.

Besides knowing where your food comes from, the Cedar City Farmers Market operates a food assistance program:

• For SNAP/EBT recipients, you can use your EBT card to purchase food items.

• Double-Up Food Bucks (DUFB) provides a 2-to-1 match for every EBT dollar spent, up to a maximum of $20 every Saturday. These green tokens can only be used to purchase fruits and vegetables.

• ProduceRx vouchers can be redeemed for $20 in purple tokens to purchase fruits and vegetables. Eligible individuals can apply for this program at Family Healthcare Cedar City East Clinic.

• Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) starts in June and provides vouchers for eligible seniors to purchase fruits, vegetables, and honey.

The SNAP/EBT, DUFB, and ProduceRx food assistance programs run year-round, while the SFMNP operates from June through mid-October.

The Cedar City Farmers Market also provides opportunities for youth to learn how to run a business by offering once-a-month FREE booth space to youth under the age of 17. The rest of the month, the booth fee for youth is $5.

Other activities during the summer include monthly FREE activities for kids and adults, as well as performances from area musicians.

To become a vendor or to get on the list to perform, contact Dalton at 435-463-3735.