By Spencer Rodak, Southern Utah Gameday
CEDAR CITY – Hosting MPSF foe UC Davis Friday night, the SUU gymnastics team totaled a new season-high score in a 196.925-193.525 victory.
The Flippin’ Birds tied the program record on vault with a score of 49.325, while a score of 49.300 on beam was a season-high.
Mia Hampton notched a new career high on beam with a 9.925 to lead the top individual performers.
Listen to Coach Bauman’s post-meet interview here.
First rotation – vault
Southern Utah started the meet on vault, scoring a 49.325. Mackenzie Kelly was up first, scoring a 9.600 before Elliot Bringhust followed with a 9.875. Kayla Parude then dazzled with a 9.925 to tie her personal season best, and Niya Randolph was next with a 9.875. Vinciane Le Pen and Sage Paladino wrapped up the rotation by both earning scores of 9.825.
Second rotation – bars
SUU moved to bars next, where they scored a 48.975. Alex Routsis began with a 9.750, which Mia Hampton followed with a 9.875. Randolph then added a 9.875 of her own before Rylee Miller scored a 9.750. Kendall McGuire then added a 9.600, and Maria Ferguson totaled a 9.725 to round out the rotation.
Third rotation – beam
With a healthy lead, the Flippin’ Birds moved to the balance beam and recorded a season-high 49.300 score. Randolph began with a 9.800, which Hampton followed with a new career-best 9.925. Emma Nipper then totaled a 9.800 before Miller battled through a fall to earn a 9.275. Bringhust picked up her teammate with a season-high 9.900, while Ferguson’s score of 9.875 finished a strong rotation.
Final rotation – floor
Southern Utah finished the night on the floor, earning a score of 49.325. Hampton led off with a 9.850, and Miller then notched a brilliant 9.900 for a new career-best. Alyssa Fernandez and Carilia Martinez both earned scores of 9.825 before Berlin Hall recorded a 9.850. Randolph then finished the meet with a 9.900.
As the final scores were tallied, the T-birds ran away with a 196.925-193.525 win to begin the three-meet homestand.
Head coach Scotty Bauman post-meet
Up next
The Flippin’ Birds face a quick turnaround, hosting Utah State on Monday, March 2.
First touch is set for 6:30 p.m. and can be seen via the Overnght streaming service.
Photo courtesy of SUU Athletics.