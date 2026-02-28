CEDAR CITY – Hosting MPSF foe UC Davis Friday night, the SUU gymnastics team totaled a new season-high score in a 196.925-193.525 victory.

The Flippin’ Birds tied the program record on vault with a score of 49.325, while a score of 49.300 on beam was a season-high.

Mia Hampton notched a new career high on beam with a 9.925 to lead the top individual performers.

Listen to Coach Bauman’s post-meet interview here.

First rotation – vault

Southern Utah started the meet on vault, scoring a 49.325. Mackenzie Kelly was up first, scoring a 9.600 before Elliot Bringhust followed with a 9.875. Kayla Parude then dazzled with a 9.925 to tie her personal season best, and Niya Randolph was next with a 9.875. Vinciane Le Pen and Sage Paladino wrapped up the rotation by both earning scores of 9.825.

Second rotation – bars

SUU moved to bars next, where they scored a 48.975. Alex Routsis began with a 9.750, which Mia Hampton followed with a 9.875. Randolph then added a 9.875 of her own before Rylee Miller scored a 9.750. Kendall McGuire then added a 9.600, and Maria Ferguson totaled a 9.725 to round out the rotation.

Third rotation – beam

With a healthy lead, the Flippin’ Birds moved to the balance beam and recorded a season-high 49.300 score. Randolph began with a 9.800, which Hampton followed with a new career-best 9.925. Emma Nipper then totaled a 9.800 before Miller battled through a fall to earn a 9.275. Bringhust picked up her teammate with a season-high 9.900, while Ferguson’s score of 9.875 finished a strong rotation.

Final rotation – floor

Southern Utah finished the night on the floor, earning a score of 49.325. Hampton led off with a 9.850, and Miller then notched a brilliant 9.900 for a new career-best. Alyssa Fernandez and Carilia Martinez both earned scores of 9.825 before Berlin Hall recorded a 9.850. Randolph then finished the meet with a 9.900.

As the final scores were tallied, the T-birds ran away with a 196.925-193.525 win to begin the three-meet homestand.

Head coach Scotty Bauman post-meet

Up next

The Flippin’ Birds face a quick turnaround, hosting Utah State on Monday, March 2.

First touch is set for 6:30 p.m. and can be seen via the Overnght streaming service.

Photo courtesy of SUU Athletics.