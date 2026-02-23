By Tracie Sullivan, For Iron County Today

A Cedar City man on parole for a prior aggravated assault conviction has been bound over for trial on a new felony stalking charge in Iron County.

Brandon Lee Wall, 30, is charged with stalking, a third-degree felony. Following a preliminary hearing Feb. 17 in 5th District Court, 5th District Judge Meb Anderson found probable cause for the case to proceed.

Wall entered a not guilty plea, and a two-day jury trial has been scheduled for April 22 and 23. A pretrial conference is set for March 17.

The affidavit filed in 5th District Court alleges the charge stems from a series of unwanted contacts. It states Wall repeatedly followed the victim, appeared at places where the victim was present and continued communication after being told to stop.

Investigators reported the behavior caused the victim to fear for her safety, and officers documented multiple incidents before the case was filed.

The Iron County Attorney’s Office said the alleged stalking behavior began in 2025 after Wall was released on parole from the Utah State Prison, where he had been serving a sentence for a 2022 aggravated assault conviction. Prosecutors said he served about 14 months before being released.

During the preliminary hearing, prosecutors presented witness testimony and multiple exhibits in support of the charge before the court ruled the case could move forward to trial.

Court records show Wall was sentenced in June 2022 to an indeterminate term of 1 to 15 years in the Utah State Prison after pleading guilty to aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

In that case, police responded to a report of an assault and found the female victim with blood coming from the mouth and complaining of extreme jaw pain.

The victim was later determined to have a jaw broken in two places. Wall admitted to pushing and slapping the victim during questioning, according to the probable cause statement.

In an earlier and separate case in 2017, Wall was charged with aggravated assault after police said he pushed a female victim to the ground and used a broken piece of glass to cut a profane word into her stomach.

Officers reported the scarring was consistent with the victim’s account, and Wall was later convicted in that case.