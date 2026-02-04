Head Coach Scotty Bauman Said

“We had some outstanding individual performances this week, and it starts with the way these athletes continue to show up and compete. Niya led us with a solid all-around score, Berlin continues to step up with confidence as a freshman, and Mia was exceptional throughout the meet. This group keeps growing every week, and it’s exciting to see that work recognized.”

Randolph earned Gymnast of the Week honors after capturing the all-around title with a 38.925. Randolph was steady from start to finish, delivering key routines on every event, including 9.800s on vault and bars, and setting the tone with a composed lead-off routine on beam as the Flippin’ Birds battled down to the final rotation.

Hall was named Freshman of the Week and continues to have an incredible impact in the lineup. Hall matched the team’s top floor score with a 9.850 and followed it up with a confident 9.800 on vault. She continues her strong start to her collegiate career in a pressure-filled road meet.

Hampton rounded out the sweep by earning Specialist of the Week honors, highlighted by a meet-winning 9.900 on the uneven bars, a new career high. Hampton’s routine proved pivotal as Southern Utah carried a narrow lead late into the competition, while her consistency across floor and beam added valuable depth to the lineup.

The sweep underscores the balance and depth of the Thunderbird lineup as Southern Utah continues to build momentum through the heart of the season.

Next Up

The Flippin’ Birds are back in action in the America First Event Center on Friday, February 6, against BYU. The meet will begin at 6:30 p.m. MT and can be streamed on overnght.com.

Season Tickets On Sale Now

Don’t miss a moment as the Flippin’ Birds pursue greatness and soar to new heights in 2026! Help us pack the America First Event Center by buying your season tickets today! Visit tbirdtickets.com to reserve your seats!

Follow Us

For all the latest on Southern Utah gymnastics, follow @SUUGym on Twitter, @SUUGymastics on Instagram, and like the Southern Utah Gymnastics Facebook page.