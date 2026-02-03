By Iron County Today Staff, For Iron County Today

The Canyon View High School drill team continued its dominance Friday night at Utah Valley University, capturing its fifth consecutive Class 3A state championship.

The Talons placed first overall after winning the Military and Dance categories and finishing second in Show. The milestone performance ties Canyon View with Manti for the seventh-longest championship streak in Utah drill team history.

Head coach Nicole Mikkelson, who has led the program through all five titles, credited the team’s focus and unity.

“This team handled the pressure of going for five with confidence and trust in one another,” Mikkelson said.

Morgan won the Show category and finished second overall, followed by Manti, Juab, and Ogden.

Team members include: Ella Askeroth, Brooklyn Baker, Ellie Barrick, Kaydence Chadburn, Brielle Christian, Kallie Clegg, Jayley Coon, Alexis Davie, Charlotte Gambles, Madison Gillies, Jayda Hathaway, Ashley Irons, Nicole Jacobsen, Gentry Jones, Brinley Ludlow, Ellie McClellan, Madison Meredith, Bentlee Mitchell, Larvri Mock, Jaquelle Morris, Reagan Reynolds, Janelle Robinson, Madeline Ruiz, Hudcyn Sanderson, Delaini Speak, Hannah Stoker, Kylee Sullivan, Reese Urie, Haylee Wright and Cecily Yorgason.

Assistant coaches this season were Alex Staheli, Aspen Marshall, Jessica Sahagun, and Jadyn Sommer.