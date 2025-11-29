Steve Steffensen, Harold “Huck” Shirley, Steve Shirts, and Jeff Corry, all former teachers at

Cedar High announced their opposition to the Four Day School Week now being investigated by the Iron County School District.

In the October 25, 2025 edition of the Iron County Today the Iron County School District

listed benefits of the Four Day School Week. Zero negatives were mentioned in the article. Is this transparency?

The following are major drawbacks to the Four Day School Week.

1- The possibility of children being unsupervised for the entire Friday if Parents/ Guardians are not present. If Child Care is provided, who pays for it?

2- Learning will absolutely hurt. Five days a week is crucial in Elementary Schools. For that matter daily contact is beneficial in whatever one is learning. At the high school level where classes meet every other day, that will mean if you have a class Wednesday, you won’t see that class again until the following Monday and if you have a class on Thursday you won’t attend that class again until the following Tuesday. Of course classes will be longer since extra time will be added to the other four days to make up for some of the time that would have been on Friday.

3- More instruction time will be missed by athletes, debate squads, music groups etc., who need to be released early to attend their events that might be held on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays since time must be added to those days and Mondays to make up for some of the time missed because of the elimination of Friday as a school day.

4- Those children, who depend on free or reduced breakfast or lunch will miss it on Fridays. Who assists them?

5- Prime morning teaching time will be eliminated on Fridays if the Four Day School Week is implemented.

Thank you,

Steve Steffensen

Harold Shirley

Steve Shirts

Jeff Corry